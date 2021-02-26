Pune: Lohegaon records warm night with minimum temperature at 19.4 degrees

Both day and night time over the city is gradually experiencing a warm trend, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. (File photo)

Areas around Lohegaon experienced a warm night with the minimum temperatures rising significantly on Friday. Both day and night time over the city is gradually experiencing a warm trend, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

On Friday, the minimum temperature recorded over Lohegaon was 19.4 degrees, whereas Shivajinagar stood at 16.4 degrees and Pashan recorded 17.2 degrees Celsius.

The air over Pune remained ‘Moderate’ category recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) at 106. The SAFAR forecast issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology has forecast the AQI for Saturday to be 115.

For Saturday, the IMD has forecast the city’s maximum temperature to be 34 degrees and the minimum temperature to hover between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius.