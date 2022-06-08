CISF constable found dead at home, suicide suspected

IN A suspected case of suicide, a 30-year-old constable posted at the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detail at the Pune International Airport was found dead at his rented apartment in Lohegaon area of Pune.

According to information given by officials from Vimantal police station, the incident came to light around 12.30 pm on Monday. Constable Sanjay Kumar was found dead hanging at his privately rented apartment in Lohegaon area, they added.

Senior inspector Bharat Jadhav, in-charge of Vimantal police station, said, “Primary probe points to it being a case of suicide. We have launched a probe into the sequence of events leading to the death and the reason for him taking the extreme step.”