Siya, her lover deleted chats before, after her fiance’s murder: Police probe

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A probe by the Pune rural police revealed that Siya Goyal (20) and her lover Chetan Chaudhary (22) deleted text chats between them before and after committing the murder of Ketan Agarwal by pushing him off the Western cliff of Lohagad Fort on June 18.
A senior police officer confirmed that Siya and Chetan’s mobile phones were being sent to the forensic lab to retrieve their chats on apps.
Police had seized their cell phones during investigation, following their arrest in the murder case.
The 25 year old Ketal Agarwal, son of a businessman Vishal Agarwal, was killed on June 18, while on a visit to the Lohagad Fort in Pune district. Initially, it was believed that Ketan slipped into the valley at Lohagad and died. But a police probe revealed that his fiancee Siya and her lover Chetan allegedly had pushed him down into a valley on the Lohagad Fort.
Police arrested Siya and Chetan on June 23, on charges of murder. A first information report (FIR) was lodged against them at the Lonavala Rural Police station. A court remanded the two accused to police custody till June 29. Police said Ketan and Siya got engaged in February and were to have a destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, later this year. The lavish wedding was planned at a palace, and the family had even booked two special flights for their guests.
But, Siya was allegedly in relationship with Chetan since October 2025. Police suspect Siya did not want to get married to Ketan. Hence Siya and Chetan allegedly conspired to kill Ketan. Police said Siya had earlier sabotaged their plan for a pre-wedding shoot in Bali by stealing Ketan’s passport. Also, she had taken Ketan to Lohagad fort on two occasions — on May 31 and June 14. Police said she made an unsuccessful attempt to kill Ketan on June 14. Police probe revealed over 4400 phone calls between Chetan and Siya before Ketan’s murder.