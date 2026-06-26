Siya, her lover deleted chats before, after her fiance’s murder: Police probe

Ketan (left) died after he was allegedly pushed from the Lohagad Fort by fiance Siya and her lover Chetan. (Image enhanced using AI)

A probe by the Pune rural police revealed that Siya Goyal (20) and her lover Chetan Chaudhary (22) deleted text chats between them before and after committing the murder of Ketan Agarwal by pushing him off the Western cliff of Lohagad Fort on June 18.

A senior police officer confirmed that Siya and Chetan’s mobile phones were being sent to the forensic lab to retrieve their chats on apps.

Police had seized their cell phones during investigation, following their arrest in the murder case.

The 25 year old Ketal Agarwal, son of a businessman Vishal Agarwal, was killed on June 18, while on a visit to the Lohagad Fort in Pune district. Initially, it was believed that Ketan slipped into the valley at Lohagad and died. But a police probe revealed that his fiancee Siya and her lover Chetan allegedly had pushed him down into a valley on the Lohagad Fort.