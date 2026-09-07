Lohagad murder: Hange was also part of Siya-Chetan’s initial plot to harm Ketan, says police

Ketan (left) died after he was allegedly pushed from the Lohagad Fort by fiance Siya and her lover Chetan. (Image enhanced using AI)

The Pune Rural Police have claimed that accused Ritesh Hange (22), arrested in the Lohagad Fort murder case on September 5, was part of the initial plan allegedly hatched by Ketan Agarwal’s fiancée Siya Goyal (20) and Chetan Chaudhary (22) to cause bodily harm to him.

Police said Siya, Chetan and Hange had also planned to contact or hire another person to carry out the attack. The plan was later changed, with Siya and Chetan allegedly deciding to execute it themselves, police said.

The June 18 death of 26-year-old Agarwal, who belonged to a prominent Pune realtor family, had initially appeared to be an accident at Lohagad Fort. The police investigation later alleged that he was pushed off a cliff as part of a conspiracy involving his fiancée Siya and Chetan. The two were arrested on June 23 and are currently in judicial custody. Hange is in police custody till September 12.