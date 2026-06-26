‘Strict punishment if she’s found guilty’: Siya Goyal’s mother on Ketan Agarwal death

On June 18, Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal (26) died after falling into a gorge at the Lohagad fort while trekking with his fiancée Siya Goyal (20). Initially what was treated as an accidental death, soon became a matter of national debate after Pune Rural Police arrested Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary (22), accusing them of conspiring to kill Agarwal after months of planning.

Over the past week, the investigation has revealed a series of allegations by the police, while the victim’s family and the accused’s parents have presented sharply different accounts of what led to the incident.

According to the police, the Agarwal and Goyal families had known each other for years through business and family connections. The couple, Ketan and Siya got engaged in February this year after their families finalised the match, and preparations for an elaborate destination wedding in Udaipur were already underway.

Police said the wedding venue had been booked and arrangements, including chartered flights for guests, had been made before the alleged conspiracy unfolded.

Investigators allege that despite the engagement, Siya remained in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary.

From accident to murder investigation

The case was initially treated as an accidental fall after Siya allegedly informed authorities that Ketan had slipped into the gorge.

However, according to Pune Rural Police, inconsistencies in her statements, technical evidence, CCTV footage and digital records prompted investigators to reopen the case.

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Police subsequently arrested Siya and Chetan, alleging that Ketan’s death was the result of a planned murder.

What does the investigation reveals

According to Pune Rural Police, the alleged conspiracy had been in the making for several months.

Investigators claim, call-detail records show Siya and Chetan exchanged more than 4,400 phone calls over the previous six months. Police allege these conversations were part of planning Ketan’s murder.

The police further claim that on the day of the incident, Chetan met Siya before the trek and the two discussed where Ketan could allegedly be pushed from the fort. Investigators say Chetan travelled separately to Lohagad and attempted to conceal his identity by leaving his mobile phone behind and wearing clothing that would make identification difficult.

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Police also allege that the June 18 incident was not the first attempt on Ketan’s life.

During the investigation, officers claimed to have uncovered an earlier incident involving the couple’s planned pre-wedding photoshoot in Bali. According to police, Siya allegedly disposed of Ketan’s passport at a food plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, forcing cancellation of the trip.

Investigators have also alleged that Siya repeatedly persuaded Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort in the days leading up to the incident. On previous visits, police claim, Chetan allegedly followed the couple.

Another aspect highlighted by investigators is what they describe as inconsistencies in Siya’s statements. Police say she first claimed Ketan slipped while they were taking photographs. Later, she allegedly changed her version and said he slipped while handing her a bottle of water.

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The investigation is continuing, and these allegations are yet to be tested in court.

What does Ketan Agrawal’s family say

Ketan’s family has said they initially believed his death was an accident before police informed them that they suspected foul play.

His father, Vishal Agarwal, has claimed investigators later shared details suggesting there had been multiple attempts on Ketan’s life before June 18.

Ketan’s mother has said the family had welcomed Siya as their future daughter-in-law and had trusted her completely. She has demanded strict punishment for everyone found responsible for her son’s death.

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The Agarwal family has maintained that they are relying on the police investigation and expect the case to result in a conviction if the allegations are proven.

What Siya Goyal’s parents have said

Speaking to reporters, her mother, Pooja Goyal, claimed Siya had initially refused to accompany Ketan to Lohagad Fort.

According to her, chat messages between the couple show Siya telling Ketan she did not want to go on the trek. Pooja Goyal further alleged that Ketan and his mother persuaded Siya to accompany him.

She has urged investigators to examine the complete digital record before reaching conclusions.

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Pooja Goyal has also said that if her daughter is ultimately found guilty by a court, she should receive the strictest punishment. At the same time, she has maintained that the investigation should remain fair and evidence-based.

Blame game

The investigation has taken another turn during custodial interrogation.

According to police, Chetan has claimed he only wanted to elope with Siya and that killing Ketan was her idea.

Siya, meanwhile, has allegedly told investigators that Chetan planned the murder and she acted under his influence.

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Police have said both versions are being examined alongside forensic and digital evidence, but investigators believe the available material points towards a joint conspiracy.

What happens next?

Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary remain under arrest as Pune Rural Police continue their investigation.

While police have publicly outlined what they describe as a carefully planned conspiracy, none of the allegations have yet been examined during trial.

Until the trial concludes, the police allegations, as well as the claims made by both families, remain subject to judicial scrutiny.