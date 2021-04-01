Pune logs highest-ever single day spike in Covid-19 cases

Only 50% of capacity allowed in Public transport as per the new guidelines in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)

The daily count of coronavirus cases in Pune scaled a new high, with 8,553 new infections detected on Wednesday. This figure is only marginally less than the all-time record for any city, set by Delhi on November 11, when it had reported 8,593 cases.

But even Delhi has not reported more than 8,000 cases on more than one occasion. Pune has crossed this figure twice in the last four days. Pune reported almost as many cases on Wednesday as Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, the second and third-biggest contributor of cases after Maharashtra, put together.

Pune is now contributing almost 20 per cent of all cases in Maharashtra, and more than 10 per cent of cases in all of India. On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 39,544 positive infections. The state’s active case count now exceeds 3.5 lakh.

Of the total cases in the district, Pune Municipal Corporation areas alone contributed 4,502 cases. If it was a state, PMC would have been the third highest contributor of cases in the country on Wednesday.

There was an increase of about 2,300 cases from the previous day, while the test numbers increased from about 21,000 on Tuesday to about 26,000 on Wednesday.

Pune district also reported 56 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, though the state government data shows only 31. The total number of deaths so far in the district now stands at 9,974.

There are more than 64,000 active cases in the district, the highest for any city in the country right now. Of these, about 16,000 patients are in hospital, while the remaining have been kept in home isolation.