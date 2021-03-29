Pune logs highest-ever single day spike in Covid-19 cases

Night curfew has been imposed in Pune from 8 pm to 8 am. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune on Sunday reported 8,324 new coronavirus infections, its highest-ever single day count, and powered Maharashtra to a new peak. The state detected 40,414 new cases, a new record.

Along with Pune, Mumbai also scaled a new high, reporting 6,933 cases.

Last year, the maximum number of cases reported by Pune on a single day was 5,939, recorded on September 10. But in the last one week, this number has been exceeded multiple times. For the last five days, Pune has consistently reported more than 6,000 cases, more than any other city in the country. In this month, Pune has added more than one lakh infections.

With Sunday’s addition, Pune’s total confirmed cases so far have risen to 5.16 lakh, which is next only to Delhi. The city’s active cases have risen to more than 62,000. Last year, at its peak, Pune had as many as 82,000 active cases at one point.

42 deaths were reported from Pune on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the district to 9,842, according to the local administration. The state government data, however, still shows 8,280 deaths in Pune.

Pune has been ramping up its testing numbers in the last few days, but only incrementally. On Sunday, 28,596 samples were tested in the district, the maximum so far.

Of the 8,324 cases on Sunday, 4,625 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation areas, and 2,131 from Pimpri Chinchwad. The remaining 1,568 came from cantonment and rural areas of the district.

