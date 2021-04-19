scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 19, 2021
Latest news

Pune locks down with cutting-edge performances from across the world

From playwriting and theatre music to movement and acting, a theatre workshop will cover the essential elements of performance and self-development.

Written by Dipanita Nath | Pune |
April 19, 2021 11:02:44 am
Ballet, New York City BalletA screengrab of When We Fell.

Eight dancers of the New York City Ballet and choreographer Kyle Abraham have created a mesmeric piece, titled When We Fell, during a three-week-long COVID-compliant residency. It was filmed in 16mm at New York City Ballet’s Lincoln Center home, co-directed by Abraham and cinematographer Ryan Marie Helfant.

Studio Art Zone in Pune conducts a workshop on “3D Texture Effect Glass Painting”. This is an online event that uses pre-recorded videos. On April 19, 2 pm-5 pm. Charges; Rs 400. Registrations via WhatsApp: 98222544

The iconic Guildhall School in the UK has had to postpone its spring season of events, but it has made a line up of online broadcasts available for free. The final-year actors of the school have worked with Barrel Organ to create All Your Houses, a play that explores how we cope when a historic crisis happens and time keeps moving on. On the Guildhall School’s YouTube channel till April 28.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Motherhood Project comprises 15 short films that explore the guilt,  joy, absurdity, pressure and taboo surrounding motherhood and offers a wide range of perspectives. A part of the UK-based Battersea Arts Centre’s spring season, Wild Times, it can be experienced on a pay-what-you-can basis. All ticket sales will include a 50 per cent donation to Refuge, a UK-based organisation that supports women, children and men experiencing domestic violence. The Motherhood Project is available till April 25 on https://bac.org.uk/wild-times/

From playwriting and theatre music to movement and acting, a theatre workshop will cover the essential elements of performance and self-development. The online summer theatre workshop for children has been organised by Theatre Nisha, whose own repertoire comprises several powerful productions. From May 4-24. For registrations, contact: theatre.nisha@gmail.com / 9677172897

Click here for more

Expressions Lab, which has birthed many cutting-edge productions, is conducting an integrated course in acting. The last date for the second batch is April 20. Make enquiries on 9822059429

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 19: Latest News

Advertisement
x