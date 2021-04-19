Pune locks down with cutting-edge performances from across the world

Eight dancers of the New York City Ballet and choreographer Kyle Abraham have created a mesmeric piece, titled When We Fell, during a three-week-long COVID-compliant residency. It was filmed in 16mm at New York City Ballet’s Lincoln Center home, co-directed by Abraham and cinematographer Ryan Marie Helfant.

Studio Art Zone in Pune conducts a workshop on “3D Texture Effect Glass Painting”. This is an online event that uses pre-recorded videos. On April 19, 2 pm-5 pm. Charges; Rs 400. Registrations via WhatsApp: 98222544

The iconic Guildhall School in the UK has had to postpone its spring season of events, but it has made a line up of online broadcasts available for free. The final-year actors of the school have worked with Barrel Organ to create All Your Houses, a play that explores how we cope when a historic crisis happens and time keeps moving on. On the Guildhall School’s YouTube channel till April 28.

The Motherhood Project comprises 15 short films that explore the guilt, joy, absurdity, pressure and taboo surrounding motherhood and offers a wide range of perspectives. A part of the UK-based Battersea Arts Centre’s spring season, Wild Times, it can be experienced on a pay-what-you-can basis. All ticket sales will include a 50 per cent donation to Refuge, a UK-based organisation that supports women, children and men experiencing domestic violence. The Motherhood Project is available till April 25 on https://bac.org.uk/wild-times/

From playwriting and theatre music to movement and acting, a theatre workshop will cover the essential elements of performance and self-development. The online summer theatre workshop for children has been organised by Theatre Nisha, whose own repertoire comprises several powerful productions. From May 4-24. For registrations, contact: theatre.nisha@gmail.com / 9677172897

Expressions Lab, which has birthed many cutting-edge productions, is conducting an integrated course in acting. The last date for the second batch is April 20. Make enquiries on 9822059429