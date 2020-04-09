Pune cops take action against those who submitted false info to get exemption from lockdown

Pune police found that some persons submitted false information to get digital passes. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Pune police found that some persons submitted false information to get digital passes. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

The Pune City Police has lodged six offences against those who submitted false information to get exemptions from restrictions laid down by the government during the ongoing lockdown.

Earlier, police had appealed local residents facing emergency situations to submit their requests for seeking exemptions from restrictions during the lockdown by filing their details on http://www.punepolice.in. City police have also set up four dedicated WhatsApp numbers to answer doubts about various restrictions and respond to exemption requests.

Police sent an SMS with a QR Code to the persons whose requests were approved. While moving out from restricted areas, these QR codes were to be shown to the police personnel on duty.

However, Pune police found that some persons submitted false information to get digital passes.

“The centralised digital pass system was started in Pune city on March 28. Till April 9, it received 3.18 lakh requests, of which 1.63 lakh were approved….While going through the data, it was observed that some 917 Aadhaar entries submitted along with request applications were wrong. Text messages were sent to all of those who submitted these entries. They were asked to resubmit correct information or face legal action. On checking through the resubmitted information, some doubtful entries were given to Crime Branch for verification….On verification, six non-cognizable offences were registered under Section 177 of Indian Penal Code against persons who submitted wrong information, and their explaination was not found to be reasonable,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh.

“Local residents are requested to co-operate with the police. Requests which are urgent are cleared on priority,” he added.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by Inspector Mahendra Jagtap of Crime Branch stated that of the 1.63 lakh requests that were approved and issued digital passes, 1.07 lakh were regarding essential services that have already been exempted from restrictions as per government order. As many as 47,000 other requests were approved as they were found to be for exceptional emergency situations.

A press release stated there were 2,619 requests regarding pregnancy, 1,568 about cancer treatment, 1,164 about ICU patients, 618 regarding medical treatment of children, 418 about diabetic patients and 343 about dialysis treatment.

