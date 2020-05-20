In Pune, offices can open and hawkers can operate, but with restrictions

The use of mask is mandatory in public places and spitting in open to be punishable offence. (Express photo/Arul Horizon) The use of mask is mandatory in public places and spitting in open to be punishable offence. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)

In an order issued late on Tuesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) allowed a number of lockdown relaxations, such as allowing private offices and hawkers to function outside containment zones. It also revised the earlier list of 69 containment zones by adding 22 new locations and dropping 26 old ones from it.

“The new norms for lockdown phase 4 are being implemented by revising the previous norms and would be applicable from midnight,” said Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

He said the norms will be in addition to the guidelines laid down by the Union government and state government for the fourth phase of the lockdown, which will go on till May 31. Several restrictions will remain in place in containment zones. No person will be allowed to enter or exit the restricted area, except for emergency services.

If a coronavirus case is detected in a no-containment zone, the PMC will seal the building or housing society concerned and declare it a containment zone. Central government offices will be allowed to work with 33 per cent staff while state government offices will operate as per the government norms, said Gaikwad.

Information Technology (IT) offices can operate with 50 per cent work force while call centres have to operate with the minimum possible staff. While domestic help will be allowed to travel for work to non-containment zones, they can’t come from a containment zone, and all precautions have to be taken to avoid the spread of infection, said the PMC chief.

The same rules apply for attendants to the elderly.The distribution of newspapers is allowed from 7 am to 10 am, but the vendor has to wear a mask and use sanitiser while distribution. The same norms will be applicable for other service providers. Courier services and e-commerce services for necessary items will be allowed. Home delivery of food items will not be allowed.

Construction activity at sites that have labour camps within their premises is allowed.The PMC has also allowed hawkers on certain streets, away from the main roads, but the hawkers have to maintain a distance of 10 metres between them and compulsorily use masks and gloves.

Hawkers will not be allowed on Shivaji Road, Bajirao Road, part of Solapur Road, Satara Road, Nagar Road, Airport Road, Sinhagad Road, Paud Road, Jangli Maharaj Road, FC Road and Ganeshkhind Road.Shops will have to follow 7 am to 7 pm and five shops of non-essential commodities in a locality will eb allowed to remain open, along with all essential commodity shops. All the personnel in a shop have to wear masks and gloves.Weddings are allowed a maximum guest list of 50 persons and funerals can have only 20 people. The use of mask is mandatory in public places and spitting in open to be punishable offence.

The newly-included containment zones are:

Manjulabai chawl in Bhavani Peth, Parvati and Taljai wasti, Shahu Vasahat, Katraj, Ambegaon Pathar, Gultekdi, Bibewadi, Bibewadi gaothan, Dhanori, Yerawada Dhere talav area, Wanowrie, Gosavi Wasti in Hadapsar, Annabhau Sathenagar in Yerawada, Ramwadi, White House Society in Yerawada Vadgaonsheri, Parvati Janta Vasahat, Dhayari Raykarmala, Phursungi Bhekrainagar, Sainagar in Kondhwa, Rajput Vasahat in Erandwane, Shastrinagar in Kothrud.

