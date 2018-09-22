Pune: Local theatre remodels to compete with multiplexes

Prabhat theatre in Pune. Prabhat theatre in Pune.

By Arti Chouhan

In the era of multiplexes, one of the oldest single screen theatres in the city, Prabhat, has completed 84 years of existence. Started in 1934 by Ramchandra Mukund Kibe, Prabhat is now known as Kibe Laxmi Theatre. After getting a favourable judgment in 2015 in a long-drawn property dispute, Ajay Kibe and his brother Suresh Kibe, relaunched the theatre and adopted modern technology like Dolby sound system, 4K Projection, yet keeping in the vintage feel intact.

“When we got back the theatre from lease, it was in bad condition. We renovated the whole place from furniture, carpets, screen to washrooms,” said Ajay Kibe. “We specially focused on cleanliness and hygiene as women preferred not to come here because of the bad condition of washrooms,” said Kibe.

The theatre aims to cater good content at reasonable price. “Middleclass audience can not afford multiplexes every weekend, so we have tried to provide that at affordable prices with all the modern technology and facilities,” said Suresh Kibe.

Suresh Kibe said that the theatre is doing good business for last two and half years with most of the shows going houseful. “Since we took charge, we have focussed on screening Marathi films as they are preferred most by the local people because of its quality content. We hardly screen Hindi films as the content of Hindi films does not appeal to the local audience much,” he said.

