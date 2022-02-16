Pune: Loans over Rs 1 cr taken in builder’s name, three booked

As per the complainant, he came in contact with Tapre, who ran an advertising business, in 2015. Tapre allegedly introduced the complainant to Wangikar in 2017.

PUNE POLICE have booked three persons, including then branch manager of SBI, after loans of over Rs 1 crore were disbursed in 2018 for purchase of high-end cars in the name of a city builder by fraudulently using the papers the latter had submitted for visa application process.

An FIR was registered at Shivajinagar police station on Monday for criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery on the complaint filed by the 53-year-old construction businessman. Pushkar Tapre and Pushkar Wangikar have been booked along with then bank manager.

As per the complainant, he came in contact with Tapre, who ran an advertising business, in 2015. Tapre allegedly introduced the complainant to Wangikar in 2017. In late 2017 and in 2018, Tapre and Wangikar allegedly took the complainant to Dubai and Canada on trips pertaining to construction business. For these trips, the complainant had allegedly shared his documents with the two suspects for the visa application process, the FIR said.

In 2019, during the audit of his company books, the complainant learnt that Rs 3.53 lakh had been deducted from the four accounts of his company. Tapre told the complainant that he had named him as the guarantor for loans to purchase two high end cars. The complainant allegedly asked Tapre to remove his name as the guarantor but in November 2021, four recovery agents came to the complainant’s house to inform him that he had defaulted on the repayment of the loans.