Complainant booked after 3 loan recovery agents held for assault

Jamdar's FIR registered on Tuesday afternoon stated the accused were pressuring him to repay higher than the due amount of his credit card loan and had otherwise threatened to defame him in front of the residents of his residential society. (Credits: Pexels)

After a man was allegedly assaulted with sticks by credit card recovery agents in Pune’s Hadapsar, a probe has revealed he had earlier attacked the agents with wooden sticks and verbally abused them. Police have now also booked the 35-year-old for assault on one of the recovery agents.

The incident took place on Monday at Number 15 Chowk in Hadapsar. Initially, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Hadapsar police station based on the complaint of the borrower, Sandeep Jamdar (35), a resident of Fursungi in Hadapsar and works as an accessories manager with a private company. Police arrested the three recovery agents Jay Suhas Kasar (26), his brother Vinit Suhas Kasar (30) and Tanishk Harish Khude (19). The FIR states Jay is a recovery agent for Indusind Bank while Vinit and Tanishk work with him. Police said Jamdar had taken a loan of Rs 36,000 on his credit card.