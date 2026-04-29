Complainant booked after 3 loan recovery agents held for assault

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After a man was allegedly assaulted with sticks by credit card recovery agents in Pune’s Hadapsar, a probe has revealed he had earlier attacked the agents with wooden sticks and verbally abused them. Police have now also booked the 35-year-old for assault on one of the recovery agents.
The incident took place on Monday at Number 15 Chowk in Hadapsar. Initially, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Hadapsar police station based on the complaint of the borrower, Sandeep Jamdar (35), a resident of Fursungi in Hadapsar and works as an accessories manager with a private company. Police arrested the three recovery agents Jay Suhas Kasar (26), his brother Vinit Suhas Kasar (30) and Tanishk Harish Khude (19). The FIR states Jay is a recovery agent for Indusind Bank while Vinit and Tanishk work with him. Police said Jamdar had taken a loan of Rs 36,000 on his credit card.
Jamdar’s FIR registered on Tuesday afternoon stated the accused were pressuring him to repay higher than the due amount of his credit card loan and had otherwise threatened to defame him in front of the residents of his residential society. As the complainant refused to pay higher than the due amount, the three accused verbally abused him, thrashed him and attacked him with a wooden stick, the FIR states. The attack on Jamdar had taken place at 1 pm on Monday. The video of this attack was widely circulated on social media and drew criticism on the functioning of the loan recovery agents.
However the case took a turn, when CCTV camera footage surfaced in which Jamdar is seen attacking Jay with a wooden stick around 12.30 pm. “Probe revealed Jamdar had attacked Jay minutes prior to the attack on him. Based on Jay’s complainant, a cross FIR has been registered against Jamdar,” said Inspector Sanjay Mogle of Hadapsar police station. Jamdar is alleged to have attacked Jay with a wooden stick and verbally abused him.
The FIR against Jamdar was registered Tuesday night. Police booked him under BNS sections for assault with a dangerous weapon and intentional insult and are yet to arrest him.