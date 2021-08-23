Pune Live Updates: Vaccination at govt-run centres suspended today due to shortage in supply, private ones to remain operational

Pune News Live Updates: Vaccination at the government-run centres in areas falling under the Pune Municipal Corporation will be suspended for today due to non-availability of doses. However, paid vaccination at private centres will continue.

Pune circle, which includes the districts of Pune, Satara and Solapur, has administered over 1 crore Covid-19 vaccines to date. Pune has been able to inoculate 72,61,612 people, Satara 15,97,624 and Solapur 11,90,324, the district health authorities said.

Meanwhile, Pune district, on Sunday, recorded six more Covid deaths, taking the the toll to reached 8,885. 197 new Covid cases were registered during the same time.. The city currently has 2,077 active cases.

Meanwhile, the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Pune on Monday, where he was scheduled to visit key defence establishments, has been deferred to Tuesday. Singh was scheduled to come to the city on a one-day visit, when he was slated to preside over functions at the Defence Institute of Advanced Technologies in Girinagar and the Army Sports Institute. During the visit, Singh was also scheduled to review the operational preparedness of the Southern Command and be briefed by the top brass in the presence of Army Chief General MM Naravane and Southern Army Commander Lt Gen JS Nain.