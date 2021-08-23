scorecardresearch
Monday, August 23, 2021
Pune Live Updates: Vaccination at govt-run centres suspended today due to shortage in supply, private ones to remain operational

Pune circle, which includes the districts of Pune, Satara and Solapur, has administered over 1 crore Covid-19 vaccines to date.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: August 23, 2021 9:31:03 am
A woman gets a shot of a Covid-19 vaccine in Pune. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

Pune News Live Updates: Vaccination at the government-run centres in areas falling under the Pune Municipal Corporation will be suspended for today due to non-availability of doses. However, paid vaccination at private centres will continue.

Pune circle, which includes the districts of Pune, Satara and Solapur, has administered over 1 crore Covid-19 vaccines to date. Pune has been able to inoculate 72,61,612 people, Satara 15,97,624 and Solapur 11,90,324, the district health authorities said.

Meanwhile, Pune district, on Sunday, recorded six more Covid deaths, taking the the toll to reached 8,885. 197 new Covid cases were registered during the same time.. The city currently has 2,077 active cases.

Meanwhile, the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Pune on Monday, where he was scheduled to visit key defence establishments, has been deferred to Tuesday. Singh was scheduled to come to the city on a one-day visit, when he was slated to preside over functions at the Defence Institute of Advanced Technologies in Girinagar and the Army Sports Institute. During the visit, Singh was also scheduled to review the operational preparedness of the Southern Command and be briefed by the top brass in the presence of Army Chief General MM Naravane and Southern Army Commander Lt Gen JS Nain.

Live Blog

Pune records 6 more Covid-19 deaths, toll at 8,885; Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit city tomorrow

09:31 (IST)23 Aug 2021
Provisional merit list for admission to 1st year of junior college to be out at 11 am today

The Maharashtra Education Department, on Monday, informed that the provisional merit list for General category students for first year junior college admissions will be displayed at 11 am on the admissions website (https://11thadmission.org.in). Students can login and submit objections or corrections through the “Grievance Redressal Module”. The deputy director of education office will resolve the query online, following which the first General merit list would be finalized by August 25th. (Express News Service)

09:27 (IST)23 Aug 2021
Prices of Petrol, Diesel and CNG in Pune today

Petrol 107.28 🔽

Diesel 94.80 🔽

CNG 57.50 

09:23 (IST)23 Aug 2021
Pune records 197 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

Pune district, on Sunday, recorded six more Covid deaths, taking the the toll to reached 8,885. 197 new Covid cases were registered during the same time.. The city currently has 2,077 active cases. Meanwhile, Vaccination at the government-run centres in areas falling under the Pune Municipal Corporation will be suspended for today due to non-availability of doses. However, paid vaccination at private centres will continue. (Express News Service)

After a brief revival last week, which led to a few intermittent but heavy spells over parts of Maharashtra, especially over Marathwada, the southwest monsoon will once again take a break this week.

Meanwhile, Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare said his agitations or andolans to get justice for citizens of the country have not stopped and will not stop. “But I have never agitated just because someone wanted me to do so…I have always held agitations in the larger interest of the people of this country and will continue to do so,” Hazare told The Indian Express. The crusader’s reaction came after activists in Pune, in a letter written to him, sought to know why he was keeping quiet when PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre was “taking anti-farmer, anti-worker and anti-people decisions”.

