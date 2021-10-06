Pune News Live Updates: Pune records 434 new Covid-19 infections, five succumbed to Covid-19

Pune Live News: Pune city on Tuesday recorded 434 new Covid-19 cases along with 622 recovery cases. There were five who succumbed to the deadly disease. At present, the active cases count in Pune is 5,615 and 15,639 samples have been tested so far.
Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said directives have been issued to open places of worship along with the guidelines to be followed to contain the spread of Covid. The decision will be applicable in areas under PMC, Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) and Kirkee Cantonment Board (KCB). All religious places and places of worship outside containment zones can be open for public from October 7 as per the timings to be decided by management, trust or authority.
According to the offcials, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be undertaking runway resurfacing work due to which the Pune airport will remain closed for 14 days.
A special CBI court in Pune on Tuesday sentenced the then chief manager of a bank to five years’ imprisonment, and three employees of private firms to three years’ imprisonment each, in a case of fraudulent discounting of bills against Letters of Credit (LC) issued by the bank to the tune of Rs 300 crore in 2016. The court has also fined two private firms that were named as accused in the case.
The CBI had registered the case in February 2017, following a complaint filed by the Bank of India in the matter of discounting 246 bills against LC issued by Deccan Gymkhana branch of the Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 300 crore. Read more
As part of the month-long Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebration events in Pune, the Victory Flame was on Tuesday taken to Salunkhe Vihar, where it was received by a large number of veterans and 1971 India-Pakistan War heroes residing in the locality.
The flame was initially received by Lt Gen (retd) Pandit B T, Colonel (retd) Salunkhe S Balwant and Jaya Harolikar, wife of Brig Arun Harolikar. The event was attended by several other veterans, Veer Naris and serving military officers, who carried the flame during the ceremony as a mark of respect.
The flame was relayed in the residential area before hosting it at community hall, where a cultural programme was organised by the residents. Read more
Pune Police, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and the Pune unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized narcotic drugs worth Rs 28.6 crore since January 2020 till date, which includes contraband drugs ranging from marijuana, opioids and cocaine to synthetic ones like Mephedrone, Ecstasy and LSD.
Investigation into a total of 177 cases, in which these seizures have been made from 262 accused, has revealed a disturbing trend of younger population being the target of drug smugglers. Probe in some cases has also revealed how some youth had resorted to peddling the drugs themselves to fund their addiction, officials have said. Some cases have pointed to use of the darknet platform by smugglers to conduct their business.
Both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have dedicated teams working under the Crime Branch, functioning as the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC). Read more