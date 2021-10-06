Pune News Live Updates: Pune records 434 new Covid-19 infections, five succumbed to Covid-19

There were five who succumbed to the deadly disease. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune Live News: Pune city on Tuesday recorded 434 new Covid-19 cases along with 622 recovery cases. There were five who succumbed to the deadly disease. At present, the active cases count in Pune is 5,615 and 15,639 samples have been tested so far.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said directives have been issued to open places of worship along with the guidelines to be followed to contain the spread of Covid. The decision will be applicable in areas under PMC, Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) and Kirkee Cantonment Board (KCB). All religious places and places of worship outside containment zones can be open for public from October 7 as per the timings to be decided by management, trust or authority.

According to the offcials, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be undertaking runway resurfacing work due to which the Pune airport will remain closed for 14 days.