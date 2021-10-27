scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Pune Live Updates: Pune records 219 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Pune Live Updates: So far, there are in total 3,228 active case of Coronavirus infection in Pune district.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: October 27, 2021 10:13:57 am
A new study led by Pune-based researchers has traced a total of 108 mutations of the SARS-Cov-2. (PTI)

Pune Live Updates: Pune district recorded 219 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday. Two people succumbed to the deadly infection, but 346 recovery cases were logged too. So far, there are in total 3,228 active case of Coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, a new study led by Pune-based researchers has traced a total of 108 mutations of the SARS-Cov-2, which include four novel mutations in India, in the wastewater samples collected from Pune city between December 2020 and April 2021. The samples for the study, published late last week in the journal Science of the Total Environment of Science Direct, were collected from an open wastewater drain near Deccan (Prabhat Road basin), entering Mutha river.

Click here for more

In other news, with increasing cases of crimes against women being reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the demand for a separate police station for women has gained momentum. The Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the police commissionerate have also supported the idea so that women can step forward and lodge complaints without hesitation or fear.

Live Blog

Pune records new covid-19 infections, deaths; Pune-based researchers has traced a total of 108 mutations of the SARS-Cov-2; Demand for separate police station for women in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Follow for more updates.

10:13 (IST)27 Oct 2021
Pune district logs 219 new Covid-19 infections

Pune district recorded 219 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday. Two people succumbed to the deadly infection, but 346 recovery cases were logged too. So far, there are in total 3,228 active case of Coronavirus infection. (ENS)

The Pune City Police on Tuesday issued an order laying down norms for the sale and bursting of firecrackers in its jurisdiction around Diwali. Police have banned the sale, possession and bursting of the string wrapped cracker, commonly called sutli bomb, and have also prohibited bursting of crackers on public roads.

Former Maharashtra director of sports Narendra Sopal (62) passed away Tuesday morning. He was undergoing treatment in Pune. He will be cremated at Sangli in the afternoon, family sources said.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given approval to the implementation of the pilot phase of river beautification by allowing spending of Rs 700 crore on the project. The PMC has already prepared a geotechnical investigation report, hydrology and hydraulics report, area assessment, environment-impact assessment and concept master plan for the project.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd