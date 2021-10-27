Pune Live Updates: Pune records 219 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

A new study led by Pune-based researchers has traced a total of 108 mutations of the SARS-Cov-2. (PTI)

Pune Live Updates: Pune district recorded 219 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday. Two people succumbed to the deadly infection, but 346 recovery cases were logged too. So far, there are in total 3,228 active case of Coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, a new study led by Pune-based researchers has traced a total of 108 mutations of the SARS-Cov-2, which include four novel mutations in India, in the wastewater samples collected from Pune city between December 2020 and April 2021. The samples for the study, published late last week in the journal Science of the Total Environment of Science Direct, were collected from an open wastewater drain near Deccan (Prabhat Road basin), entering Mutha river.

In other news, with increasing cases of crimes against women being reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the demand for a separate police station for women has gained momentum. The Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the police commissionerate have also supported the idea so that women can step forward and lodge complaints without hesitation or fear.