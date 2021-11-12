Pune News Live: NCP stages protest against actor Kangana Ranaut over ‘freedom’ remarks

Pune Live News: Members of NCP on Friday staged an agitation against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her recent comments over India’s independence in Pune. NCP has demanded strong action against the actor. In a viral video, Ranaut is heard saying that what India got in 1947 was “alms”. “That was not freedom but ‘bheekh’ (alms), and the freedom came in 2014,” she added, supposedly referring to the year in which the Narendra Modi-led government came to power.
In another news, another First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against Kiran Parakash Gosavi, the self-styled detective who had gone viral following his selfie with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after the 23-year-old was held by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a drugs raid on a cruise ship. Gosavi has been accused of cheating a resident of Bhosari through a job racket. This is the fourth case agaist Gosavi in Pune district.
Pune district logged 247 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths. Of the total cases, PMC, PCMC limits reported 83, 48 Covid-19 cases respectively. Meanwhile, state has registered a total of 1,094 new infections and 17 deaths. At 11,33,878, the Pune district has reported the highest number of recoveries so far in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday said actor Kangana Ranaut’s comment that the Independence India won in 1947 was “bheek” (alms) was completely wrong.
The actor is in the eye of a storm and is being criticised from several quarters after stating at an event recently that India truly gained freedom in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre.
Maharashtra's education board on Friday started the process of partially refunding fee collected from students of Classes 10 and 12 for board exams in February-March 2021 which were cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is partially refunding the exam fee.
The exam fee collected from lakhs of Classes 10 and 12 students will be returned partially for which the pupils need to get themselves registered on the board's portal, where they will be provided a link, said an official from the education board. (PTI)
From inside the Naxal-dominated forests of Jharkhand comes a new grass-weaving group called Aadim Janjati Samhu with their ware of fine baskets. Patachitra artist Sirajudullah Chitrakar, on the other hand, creates scrolls and songs from West Bengal. There are also saris in rare natural dyes, stationery made of handmade paper created from elephant dung — an organic raw material – from Jaipur, gold leaf embossed pichhwais from Rajasthan and glass objects and jewellery by an artist, Mahesh, from Firozabad. Add to this the soaring vocals of Mura Lala Marwada, who has featured in Coke Studio, and his group.
The Maharashtra state election commission has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to prepare a draft delimitation of electoral panels for the civic body as it is headed for polls in the next few months. The draft has to be submitted to the election commission by November 30 so that further procedures to finalise the jurisdiction of each panel can be completed. How will the delimitation of electoral panels be carried out, and what criteria would it be based on? (Read Ajay Jadhav's explainer here)
This is the fourth case agaist Gosavi in Pune district.
Vijaykumar Siddhling Kanade (36), who stays in Bhosari but is a native of Latur district, had lodged the FIR on Thursday evening. As per the statement issued on Friday, Kanade was searching for a job in 2015 and for this purpose, he had posted his application on various online portals. On March 3, Kanade received an email from a firm called “Shiva International”, offering him a job in a hotel abroad. Kanade then forwarded his curriculum-vitae to the email ID shivainternational100@gmail.com, the statement informed.
The state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a health inspector of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for allegedly demanding a monthly bribe of Rs 5,000 from a waste collection vehicle operator.
The ACB has also arrested the health inspector’s aide for allegedly accepting the bribe on his behalf.
The arrested health inspector has been identified as Swapnil Kothawale (32) and his aide as Prakash Waghchaure (56). The complainant in the case operates a waste collection vehicle in Yerawada area for the PMC.
Pune city's minimum temperature continues to remain marginally below normal. Shivajinagar recorded 11.8 degrees, Pashan - 12.6 degrees and Lohegaon - 14.5 degrees on the day. Clear sky conditions will keep the day temperatures around 32 degrees on Friday.
Pune city's air quality in areas around Kothrud and Shivajinagar will be 'poor' whereas the over city's air quality index value is expected to remain at 138 on Thursday.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will start accepting forms for regular candidates who wish to appear for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination from Friday. The applications are open from November 12 to December 2, 2021. The exam is scheduled in February next year.
Students can visit the website, www.mahahsscboard.in, for more details. Even re-examiners and private candidates can fill their forms however the dates for them are different and students have been advised to carefully check the timetable on the website. (With Alifiya Khan)
To assess the loss of learning due to the pandemic, a National Assessment Survey across the country will be conducted on Friday. From Maharashtra, 7,300 schools and 2.3 lakh students will participate in this. Out of these, 236 schools are from Pune, and 87 from the Pune Municipal Corporation area. Students will be selected as per random sampling and the selected group is expected to take an OMR based test between 90 to 120 minute.
Maharashtra reported 997 new coronavirus cases and 28 fatalities on Thursday, taking the tally of infections to 66,21,420 and the death toll to 1,40,475, the state health department said.
On Wednesday, the state had recorded 1,094 coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities. A total of 1,016 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,64,948, leaving the state with 12,352 active cases, the department said.
Had staff members in the ICU of the Ahmednagar civil hospital in Maharashtra tried to rescue the patients when a fire broke out, they could have saved some more lives, a senior police official said on Thursday. As many as 11 COVID-19 patients admitted in the ICU ward died in the blaze on the morning of November 6 while six others were rescued in time. A doctor and three nurses have been arrested for alleged negligence in the case. "All these staff nurses told us that when the fire started, they were inside the ICU. But during the probe we found that they were outside," said Manoj Patil, district Superintendent of Police. CCTV footage showed that once fire started, they tried to go in but then backed out.
The Pune police have launched a probe after 15 liquor bottles and silverware were stolen from the residence of a serving Army officer in Khadki.
A First Information Report (FIR) in the case has been registered at Khadki police station by the Army Officer of Lieutenant Colonel rank, a resident of Duncan Road in Khadki.
Assistant Inspector Amar Kadam, who is investigating the case said, “The complainant has said that the house was locked between November 3 and 9. When they opened the house on November 9, they found that the 15 liquor bottles from the drawing-room and silverware from a cupboard in the bedroom were stolen. The total value of stolen items is around Rs 56,000. The burglars entered the house by breaking open the door latch. We have launched a probe.”
As the state transport workers’ union continues with its strike, the administration of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has taken a strict stance, taking punitive actions against staffers refusing to join duty and making it difficult for them to stay at depots by shutting down staff rooms.
By Thursday evening, more than 50 drivers, conductors and mechanics were suspended by the MSRTC's Pune division over 'disciplinary reasons'. On Thursday morning, it decided to shut the resting rooms that are available at Swargate, Shivajinagar, Vallabhnagar and Pune Station hoping that shutting access to free accommodation will lead the workers, who are presently staging sit-in protests outside the depots, to return to their homes thereby weakening the movement.
The Pune Cantonment police have taken the custody of Kiran Gosavi, an NCB witness, in a 2020 cheating case, an official said.
Gosavi was on Tuesday sent to judicial custody in another 2018 cheating case registered against him at the Faraskhana police station in Maharashtra's Pune city, for allegedly duping one Chinmay Deshmukh to the tune of Rs 3.09 lakh by promising him a job in the hotel industry in Malaysia.
The case registered in the Cantonment police station pertains to Gosavi allegedly cheating three people to the tune of Rs 4 lakh under the pretext of providing them jobs in Malaysia in 2020. (PTI)
The city's minimum temperatures dropped further with Shivajinagar recording 10.6 degrees on Thursday.
Clear sky conditions will prevail through out the day on Thursday and the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 31 degrees.
The city's air quality will be 'moderate' with the AQI value forecast to be 145. Poor air quality is likely at Katraj and Kothrud areas on the day.
Maharashtra’s agriculture commissioner Dheeraj Kumar has flagged lack of transparency in the procurement of onion by NAFED through farmer producers. Kumar told The Indian Express that the process could end up becoming a monopoly in the hands of a few in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra's agriculture commissioner Dheeraj Kumar has flagged lack of transparency in the procurement of onion by NAFED through farmer producers. Kumar told The Indian Express that the process could end up becoming a monopoly in the hands of a few in Maharashtra.

NAFED, the central cooperative agricultural marketing body, procures onion to create buffer stock through the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF). When wholesale prices crash in the mandis, NAFED buys onion in bulk under the Price Support Scheme (PSS). In both cases, the produce is offloaded by NAFED in consumer markets at an appropriate time. Both the schemes are implemented by NAFED through sub-agents, which are generally Farmer Producer Companies (FPC). The schemes aim to help farmers and consumers when prices are too low or too high.
The 2021-22 sugarcane crushing season promises to be a historical one for the sugar industry. With sugar prices bullish in both domestic and international markets, the industry hopes to see healthy exports without the need of government subsidy.
The decision of the central government to push for ethanol has also proved to be game-changer for the industry and will help it function independent of any government help or subsidy, said Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories.
On Wednesday, the Union cabinet also increased the procurement price of ethanol by oil marketing companies, which was a welcome move, said Naiknavare. Read the full report here.
Members of farmers union Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana have stepped up their agitation against sugar mills in Maharashtra’s Sangli district for refusing to pay them the fair and remunerative price (FRP) at one go. Early on Thursday morning, members of the organisation stopped the transport of cane to the Rajarambapu Cooperative Sugar Mill which is controlled by senior state minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil.
Led by former MP and farmer leader Raju Shetti, the union has demanded one-time payment of FRP and Rs 400 per tonne from mills for the current season.
Led by former MP and farmer leader Raju Shetti, the union has demanded one-time payment of FRP and Rs 400 per tonne from mills for the current season.

Members of the organisation deflated tyres of vehicles carrying cane to the mill controlled by Patil and his family. In some cases, vehicles were forced to stop and a minor incident of arson was also reported. The organisation has threatened to intensify their stir in case mills refuse to pay FRP at one go.
Pune region today logged 295 Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths. Of the total cases, PMC, PCMC limits reported 87, 43 Covid-19 cases respectively. Meanwhile, state has registered a total of 1,094 new infections and 17 deaths.