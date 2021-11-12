Pune News Live: NCP stages protest against actor Kangana Ranaut over ‘freedom’ remarks

NCP staged an agitation against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her comments on India's independence | Express photo by Ashish Kale

Pune Live News: Members of NCP on Friday staged an agitation against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her recent comments over India’s independence in Pune. NCP has demanded strong action against the actor. In a viral video, Ranaut is heard saying that what India got in 1947 was “alms”. “That was not freedom but ‘bheekh’ (alms), and the freedom came in 2014,” she added, supposedly referring to the year in which the Narendra Modi-led government came to power.

In another news, another First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against Kiran Parakash Gosavi, the self-styled detective who had gone viral following his selfie with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after the 23-year-old was held by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a drugs raid on a cruise ship. Gosavi has been accused of cheating a resident of Bhosari through a job racket. This is the fourth case agaist Gosavi in Pune district.

Pune district logged 247 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths. Of the total cases, PMC, PCMC limits reported 83, 48 Covid-19 cases respectively. Meanwhile, state has registered a total of 1,094 new infections and 17 deaths. At 11,33,878, the Pune district has reported the highest number of recoveries so far in Maharashtra.