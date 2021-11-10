Pune Live Updates: Pune records 306 Covid-19 infections, air quality ‘moderate’

Pune Live Updates: Pune region on Tuesday logged 306 Covid-19 cases. It also accounted for the highest number of recoveries in Maharashtra with 11,33,688 discharges so far. Maharashtra on Tuesday crossed benchmark of administration of 100 Million Covid vaccine doses, state additional chief secretary (health) Dr Pradeep Vyas said.

After remaining coldest in Maharashtra on Tuesday, Pune’s minimum temperatures dropped further on Wednesday. The minimum temperatures recorded at some locations in Pune district were Haveli – 10.3 degrees, Pashan – 10.8 degrees, Shivajinagar – 11.8 degrees, Shirur – 11.7 degrees, NDA – 11.5 degrees, Talegaon – 13.8 degrees. Clear skies are likely today and the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 32 degrees.

The city’s air quality will be ‘moderate’ with the AQI value forecast to be 142. Poor air quality is likely at Shivajinagar, Kothrud and Bhumkar chow areas on the day.

In other news, two leopard cubs were rescued from a 50-feet-deep well in Shingave village in Pune district recently. The cubs received life-saving treatment by veterinary experts at Wildlife SOS and were later released back into their natural habitat.