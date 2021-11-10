scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Pune Live Updates: Pune records 306 Covid-19 infections, air quality ‘moderate’

Clear skies are likely today and the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 32 degrees.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: November 10, 2021 10:25:55 am
Vaccination at Pune Municipal Corporation center. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune Live Updates: Pune region on Tuesday logged 306 Covid-19 cases. It also accounted for the highest number of recoveries in Maharashtra with 11,33,688 discharges so far. Maharashtra on Tuesday crossed benchmark of administration of 100 Million Covid vaccine doses, state additional chief secretary (health) Dr Pradeep Vyas said.

In other news, two leopard cubs were rescued from a 50-feet-deep well in Shingave village in Pune district recently. The cubs received life-saving treatment by veterinary experts at Wildlife SOS and were later released back into their natural habitat.

Pune records 306 Covid-19 cases; Maharashtra crosses 100 million Covid-19 vaccine administration; Two leopard cubs were rescued. Follow for more updates.

10:25 (IST)10 Nov 2021
Pune city's temperature drops further

After remaining coldest in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the city's minimum temperatures dropped further on Wednesday. 

The minimum temperatures recorded at some locations in Pune district were Haveli - 10.3 degrees, Pashan - 10.8 degrees, Shivajinagar - 11.8 degrees, Shirur - 11.7 degrees, NDA - 11.5 degrees, Talegaon - 13.8 degrees. 

Wednesday will be a clear-sky day and the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 32 degrees. 

The city's air quality will be 'moderate' with the AQI value forecast to be 142. Poor air quality is likely at Shivajinagar, Kothrud and Bhumkar chow areas on the day. (ENS)

Kiran Gosavi, an accused in a 2018 cheating case who attained notoriety after his picture with Aryan Khan. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Kiran Gosavi was remanded by a court in Maharashtra on Tuesday. He was arrested on charges of a cheating case in 2018, to judicial custody. Gosavi had duped Chinmay Deshmukh of 3.09 lakh promising him a job in Malaysia hotel industry.

Olectra Greentech Limited, India's leading electric mobility company, on Tuesday said it bagged an order of 100 Electric luxury buses from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) worth Rs 250 crore. These buses will run between Mumbai and Pune and will be delivered in 10months, a company press release said.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol considering the shortage of blood supply in the city for treatment has undertaken a mega blood donation camp on his birthday on November 9.

