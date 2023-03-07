Pune Live News Updates: Monsoon showers expected during festive season in Pune, Maharashtra

Pune Live News Updates, March 7, 2023: A thunderstorm with rain has been reported from various parts of Pune since today morning. IMD has talked of light to very light rains for the next two days for the city.
Pune and other parts of Maharashtra have witnessed extremely high temperatures for the past month or so. February was the hottest recorded in the history of the country, and the IMD has forecast heatwaves and an unusually hot summer for the next three months. This early onset of summer, the IMD reasons, is because of the lack of winter rains.
In other news, there was a disruption in public transportation in Pune as more than 600 PMPML buses operated by private contractors did not run, causing inconvenience to commuters. This affected Class 12 students who were appearing for their board exams.
Spinny, the full-stack used car buying and selling platform in India, announced the launch of Spinny Park, a one-of-its-kind experiential hub, at Post Wakad near Hinjewadi village, Pune. The park concept enhances the car-buying experience for customers in the city, through its handpicked car collection and expansive, state-of-the-art space. The new Park is spread across a total area spanning 3 acres. It can board a huge assortment of cars, including over 500 Spinny Assured cars and Spinny Max pre-owned luxury cars, with an open space to explore, choose and test drive the cars.
PUNE City Police have said that their recruitment drive for the constabulary positions, which was put on hold from February 18 due to Kasba Peth and Chinchwad assembly by-elections, will be resumed from March 9.
The police units across Maharashtra had undertaken drives for the recruitment of constabulary staff from the first week of January. Selection process examinations along with physical and medical scrutiny tests have been conducted through the Maharashtra government's centralised Information Technology portal.
On February 18, when the by-elections were announced, the process of Pune City Police was put on hold. DCP Rohidas Pawar said that the process will resume on March 9.
Pune police have earlier have made an appeal to the candidates to not fall prey to the touts or middlemen officering jobs in return for money. Police said that the candidates can approach the designated vigilance officers if they come across any malpractices.
On October 30, 2016, classical flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, who was visiting Pune, was served a plate of Bedekar’s misal from Narayan Peth. After the meal, he wrote a letter to the owners: “Aapke misal ka misaal nahin hain. (There is no comparison with your misal).” If the plateful of misal struck a chord with the musician, it was because Bedekar Tea Stall in Narayan Peth is the birthplace of one of the original flavours of the Puneri misal. The restaurant has been serving the dish since the 1950s, using a recipe that is closely guarded by the family.
Every morning, brothers Anil and Alhad Bedekar, the third-generation owners, and their children come to the restaurant, weigh ingredients, pickles, and spices, and cook almost 500 kg of misal and gravy – a lot more on weekends — while the chef preps the vegetables. Anil’s wife Aparna and Alhad’s wife Nileema are present on alternate weeks. “We have kept the taste the way it was when my grandmother, Sushma Bedekar, used to make the misal ingredients,” says Tanvi Bedekar Bhuskute, who represents the fourth generation with her brother Aditya Bedekar. Dipanita Nath reported
Welcome to the Pune live blog! Follow here for the latest updates from the city.