Pune Live News Updates: Monsoon showers expected during festive season in Pune, Maharashtra

Pune city police to resume constabulary recruitment drive

PUNE City Police have said that their recruitment drive for the constabulary positions, which was put on hold from February 18 due to Kasba Peth and Chinchwad assembly by-elections, will be resumed from March 9.

The police units across Maharashtra had undertaken drives for the recruitment of constabulary staff from the first week of January. Selection process examinations along with physical and medical scrutiny tests have been conducted through the Maharashtra government's centralised Information Technology portal.

On February 18, when the by-elections were announced, the process of Pune City Police was put on hold. DCP Rohidas Pawar said that the process will resume on March 9.

Pune police have earlier have made an appeal to the candidates to not fall prey to the touts or middlemen officering jobs in return for money. Police said that the candidates can approach the designated vigilance officers if they come across any malpractices.