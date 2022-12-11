Pune Live News Updates: Police invoke attempt to murder charges against three who threw ink at Minister Chandrakant Patil

Pune News Live Updates today:The Pimpri Chinchwad police have invoked charges of attempt to murder against the three people for throwing ink at BJP leader and Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil in Chinchwad Saturday.
The police said the three arrested people have been identified as members of Samata Sainik Dal, an organisation founded by Dr B R Ambedkar in 1924, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, a political party founded by Prakash Ambedkar four years ago. The attack on Patil came a day after he made a statement in the Paithan town of the state’s Aurangabad district stirring a controversy.
The traffic control unit of Pune City Police has appealed to residents to use alternative routes as vehicles will not be allowed on Lakshmi Road on the occasion of ‘Pedestrian Day’ on December 11. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is organising ‘Pedestrian Day’on Lakshmi Road, a prime market place in the heart of the city, between 9 am and 3 pm on December 11. So vehicles will not be permitted to enter on the road between Umbrya Ganpati Chowk to Garud Ganpati Chowk during this period. This particular stretch on Lakshmi Road will be converted into a ‘Walking Plaza.’
Pune weather At 8.30 am Pune (Shivajinagar) recorded maximum temperature 30.5 and minimum temperature of 12.e degree Celsius. Partly cloudy sky is being predicted for the day
Three police officers and seven constable who were deployed for the security at the place where in the incident took place were suspended for dereliction of duty. Officials said that an inquiry has been initiated against them.
When contacted, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Ankush Shinde confirmed the action against three officers and seven constable.