Pune Live News Updates: Police invoke attempt to murder charges against three who threw ink at Minister Chandrakant Patil

PUNE CITY Police has booked a man for allegedly manhandling a property tax officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation. The officer, Vasant Sutar (57), lodged the first information report in this case at the Koregaon Park police station on Friday.

According to civic officials, Sutar had gone to an office located in Jewel House building in Koregaon Park with a seizure warrant for sealing the property and recovering dues on Thursday.

Pune recorded the lowest temperature in December so far, with the city recording 8.9 degree Celsius on Saturday. This is 2.5 degree Celsius lower than the normal minimum temperature this time of the year. The city is expected to see below normal temperature for the next few days. According to the Pune office of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 29.1 deg Celsius on Saturday.