Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Pune Live News Updates: Police invoke attempt to murder charges against three who threw ink at Minister Chandrakant Patil

Pune News Live: The police said the three arrested people have been identified as members of Samata Sainik Dal, an organisation founded by Dr B R Ambedkar in 1924, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, a political party founded by Prakash Ambedkar four years ago.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 11, 2022 9:40:55 am
pune live, pune news, indian expressPune Live: A press statement in Marathi attributed to the Public Relations Officer of Pimpri Chinchwad police Commissionerate reads, "Around 5.50 pm on Saturday when Minister Chandrakant Patil was coming down the stairs, a person suddenly came running and threw a black liquid substance on his face." (Screengrab from Express Video)

Pune News Live Updates today:The Pimpri Chinchwad police have invoked charges of attempt to murder against the three people for throwing ink at BJP leader and Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil in Chinchwad Saturday.

The police said the three arrested people have been identified as members of Samata Sainik Dal, an organisation founded by Dr B R Ambedkar in 1924, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, a political party founded by Prakash Ambedkar four years ago. The attack on Patil came a day after he made a statement in the Paithan town of the state’s Aurangabad district stirring a controversy.

The traffic control unit of Pune City Police has appealed to residents to use alternative routes as vehicles will not be allowed on Lakshmi Road on the occasion of ‘Pedestrian Day’ on December 11. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is organising ‘Pedestrian Day’on Lakshmi Road, a prime market place in the heart of the city, between 9 am and 3 pm on December 11. So vehicles will not be permitted to enter on the road between Umbrya Ganpati Chowk to Garud Ganpati Chowk during this period. This particular stretch on Lakshmi Road will be converted into a ‘Walking Plaza.’

 

Pune Live News Updates: Police invoke attempt to murder charges against three who threw ink at Minister Chandrakant Patil; Traffic diversions on Lakshmi Road today. Follow for more updates here.

09:38 (IST)11 Dec 2022
Today's weather forecast

Pune weather At 8.30 am Pune (Shivajinagar) recorded maximum temperature 30.5 and minimum temperature of 12.e degree Celsius. Partly cloudy sky is being predicted for the day

09:36 (IST)11 Dec 2022
Three police officers suspended in minister ink attack case

Three police officers and seven constable who were deployed for the security at the place where in the incident took place were suspended for dereliction of duty. Officials said that an inquiry has been initiated against them. 
When contacted, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Ankush Shinde  confirmed the action against three officers and seven constable.

PMC’s property tax officer manhandled, FIR lodged

PUNE CITY Police has booked a man for allegedly manhandling a property tax officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation. The officer, Vasant Sutar (57), lodged the first information report in this case at the Koregaon Park police station on Friday.

According to civic officials, Sutar had gone to an office located in Jewel House building in Koregaon Park with a seizure warrant for sealing the property and recovering dues on Thursday.

At 8.9 deg Celsius, Pune records lowest temp in Dec

Pune recorded the lowest temperature in December so far, with the city recording 8.9 degree Celsius on Saturday. This is 2.5 degree Celsius lower than the normal minimum temperature this time of the year. The city is expected to see below normal temperature for the next few days. According to the Pune office of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 29.1 deg Celsius on Saturday.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 09:09:56 am
