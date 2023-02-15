Pune Live News Updates: Ashwini Jagtap, Shrirang Barne families join hands for BJP’s poll victory

Pune Live News Updates, February 15: Ahead of the Chinchwad Assembly polls, set to take place on February 26, Maval MP Shrirang Barne, who has joined the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena after the split of the original Shiv Sena, has been campaigning for BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap. This is significant as it indicates that the ‘long political duel between the Jagtap and Barne families has effectively ended’.

Meanwhile, Police on Tuesday arrested the City unit Vice President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dayanand Irkal, and his wife Sandhya and booked two more persons for allegedly assaulting and outraging the modesty of a woman lawyer following an incident of road rage in Pune. The incident took place on Monday night around 8.45 pm in Senapati Bapat Road area when the 25-year-old complainant, a practising lawyer, was riding her bike, and Irkal (50) and Sandhya (45) along with two others were travelling in a four-wheeler.

In other news, Pune City Traffic Police on Wednesday announced further restrictions for the ongoing Metro work at Pune University Chowk and have imposed a 24-hour ban on heavy vehicles on Ganeshkhind road and patches of Pashan Road, Senapati Bapat Road, and Baner Road, except for the emergency vehicles, passenger vehicles and vehicles for Metro work.