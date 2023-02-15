scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Pune Live News Updates: Ashwini Jagtap, Shrirang Barne families join hands for BJP’s poll victory

Pune News Live Updates: A few days ago, Ashwini Jagtap and Shankar Jagtap visited Barne's residence in Thergaon area and had a long discussion about the polls.

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | February 15, 2023 09:20 IST
pune assmbly polls, pune news, ashwini jagtap, shiv sena, indian expressPune Live News: Ashwini Jagtap (centre) files nomination papers in presence of Shrirang Barne last week. (Express Photo)

Pune Live News Updates, February 15:  Ahead of the Chinchwad Assembly polls, set to take place on February 26, Maval MP Shrirang Barne, who has joined the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena after the split of the original Shiv Sena, has been campaigning for BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap. This is significant as it indicates that the ‘long political duel between the Jagtap and Barne families has effectively ended’.

Meanwhile, Police on Tuesday arrested the City unit Vice President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dayanand Irkal, and his wife Sandhya and booked two more persons for allegedly assaulting and outraging the modesty of a woman lawyer following an incident of road rage in Pune. The incident took place on Monday night around 8.45 pm in Senapati Bapat Road area when the 25-year-old complainant, a practising lawyer, was riding her bike, and Irkal (50) and Sandhya (45) along with two others were travelling in a four-wheeler.

In other news, Pune City Traffic Police on Wednesday announced further restrictions for the ongoing Metro work at Pune University Chowk and have imposed a 24-hour ban on heavy vehicles on Ganeshkhind road and patches of Pashan Road, Senapati Bapat Road, and Baner Road, except for the emergency vehicles, passenger vehicles and vehicles for Metro work.

Pune News Live Updates:NCP City unit vice-president, wife held for assault following road rage episode; Dapodi double murder: ‘Killer’ flew down from Delhi, walked for 4 hours from Pune airport, chanted mantras and danced before wielding pickaxe; Follow live for more updates

Two-day conference concludes with pledge for holistic management of rivers flowing through cities

All members of the River Cities Alliance (RCA), an initiative of the Union government, on Tuesday signed a declaration pledging to pursue holistic management of rivers flowing through cities while factoring in the environmental, economic and social aspects of the cities.

Pune Inc: Nine-month-old Blockfenders raises $1.5 mn to create secure data exchange network for companies

Blockfenders, a data analytics platform that was founded in April 2022 by Viraj Phanse and Niranjan Ingale. (Express Photo)

Blockfenders, a data analytics platform that was founded in April 2022 by Viraj Phanse and Niranjan Ingale, will use the money to develop technology that will enable enterprises to share data while preserving privacy.

Cyber attacks and compliances, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that companies have to adhere to are among the main reasons for massive amounts of data staying locked at present. Blockfenders has developed a unique technology using blockchain to unlock data securely. “We are giving companies an option to securely share their data across the globe,” adds Ingale. According to him, the Total Addressable Market (TAM) is $ 5 billion.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 09:20 IST
