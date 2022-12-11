Pune Live News Updates: Journalist bodies register protest as police pick up journalist for questioning in ink attack case

Pune News Live Updates today: Hours after Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil questioned his role in the ink attack case, Pimpri-Chinchwad police picked up television journalist Govind Wakade for questioning during the wee hours of Sunday. Though he was allowed to go home after a few hours, Police seized Wakade’s cellphone and asked him to report to the police station again at 9am. Wakade was still at the Chinchwad police station at the time of going to the press late on Sunday. Meanwhile, journalists associated with different bodies in the region expressed condemnation for the minister’s accusations against the journalist and the police’s resultant action in the case.
Meanhwile, a day after a protestor threw ink on Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil, the BJP held protests against the attack seeking stringent action. The Pune unit of BJP held a protest in front of the district collectorate around 3 pm. The Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of BJP held a protest in Pimpri around 4 pm.
In other news, a trekker died after he accidentally fell from Tail Baila cliff in Mulshi taluka of Pune district Sunday morning. The police said the incident happened when the deceased, who was a skilled trekker, was setting up a rope to climb for other trekkers in the team. The cliff is known for its almost vertical rock face and is difficult to climb. The deceased has been identified as Somnath Baliram Shinde, 25. The trekker hailed from Tuljapur taluka of Osmanabad district in Maharashtra but was living in Katraj area of Pune for some time.
Two teenagers who were part of a group of 48 students and teachers of a coaching classes in Chembur passed away after their bus overturned in Khopoli on the old Mumbai-Pune highway late Sunday evening. While the rest of the occupants of the luxury bus that was returning from Lonavla sustained minor injuries, two teenagers Hitika Khanna (17) and Raj Mhatre (16) died.
A day after a protestor threw ink on Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil, the BJP held protests against the attack seeking stringent action.
The Pune unit of BJP held a protest in front of the district collectorate around 3 pm. The Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of BJP held a protest in Pimpri around 4 pm. Know more here
Pune Rural police have arrested one person and booked 13 others after it emerged that a reward of Rs 51,000 was allegedly announced in Baramati for the person who blackens the face of Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil, just hours before ink was thrown at him in Chinchwad on Saturday.
The suspects, who are affiliated to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), also put up social media posts congratulating the man who threw ink at Patil, according to the police.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested three people in connection with the attack and have identified them as members of Samata Sainik Dal, an organisation founded by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1924 and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), a political party founded by Prakash Ambedkar four years ago. The attack on Patil came a day after his controversial statement on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. Read More
A day after a protester threw ink at Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister and former BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, party workers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have decided to hold protests and demand stringent action against those behind the attack.
The BJP’s Pune unit will hold a protest in front of the district collector’s office at around 3 pm, while the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit will protest in Pimpri at around 4 pm on Sunday. Read More
Senior NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday denounced the ink-attack on Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil. Speaking at an event in Pune, Pawar said, ''I denounce the ink-attack on Chandrakant Patil in strongest terms.
If someone makes a defamatory statement, one must respond by remaining in constitutional and legal limits. Political leaders took should take precautions that they don't hurt feelings of communities or defame great leaders.'Talking about the suspension of police officials for alleged derilection of duty by Pimpri-Chinchwad police, Pawar said, 'I am not aware of all the facts of the case pertaining to punitive action against cops. All I can say now ios that no police personnel or official should suffer any injustice,' Pawar said.
Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, the educational organisation established by Karmavir Bhaurao Patil, has now come out with a public statement and condemned Minister Chandrakant Patil's remarks about its founder and other social reformers 'begging' to open schools and colleges for communities.
The NGO said in the statement that Patil used his savings from his employment in private companies, his family's jewelery including wife's Mangalustra to set up the Sanstha 103 years ago.
"His philosophy of education was that students should meet their educational need through hardwork and self reliance instead of begging for money. That's why he inatitituted 'Earn and Learn' scheme in his organisation," Sanstha said in the Marathi statement issued via social media.
Pune weather At 8.30 am Pune (Shivajinagar) recorded maximum temperature 30.5 and minimum temperature of 12.e degree Celsius. Partly cloudy sky is being predicted for the day
More from Cities
Three police officers and seven constable who were deployed for the security at the place where in the incident took place were suspended for dereliction of duty. Officials said that an inquiry has been initiated against them. When contacted, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Ankush Shinde confirmed the action against three officers and seven constable.