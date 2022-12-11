scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Live now

Pune Live News Updates: Journalist bodies register protest as police pick up journalist for questioning in ink attack case

Pune News Live: In other news, Pune city police has booked a man for allegedly manhandling a property tax officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 12, 2022 9:31:30 am
Pune Live: A press statement in Marathi attributed to the Public Relations Officer of Pimpri Chinchwad police Commissionerate reads, "Around 5.50 pm on Saturday when Minister Chandrakant Patil was coming down the stairs, a person suddenly came running and threw a black liquid substance on his face." (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune News Live Updates today: Hours after Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil questioned his role in the ink attack case, Pimpri-Chinchwad police picked up television journalist Govind Wakade for questioning during the wee hours of Sunday. Though he was allowed to go home after a few hours, Police seized Wakade’s cellphone and asked him to report to the police station again at 9am. Wakade was still at the Chinchwad police station at the time of going to the press late on Sunday. Meanwhile, journalists associated with different bodies in the region expressed condemnation for the minister’s accusations against the journalist and the police’s resultant action in the case.

Meanhwile, a day after a protestor threw ink on Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil, the BJP held protests against the attack seeking stringent action. The Pune unit of BJP held a protest in front of the district collectorate around 3 pm. The Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of BJP held a protest in Pimpri around 4 pm.

In other news, a trekker died after he accidentally fell from Tail Baila cliff in Mulshi taluka of Pune district Sunday morning. The police said the incident happened when the deceased, who was a skilled trekker, was setting up a rope to climb for other trekkers in the team. The cliff is known for its almost vertical rock face and is difficult to climb. The deceased has been identified as Somnath Baliram Shinde, 25. The trekker hailed from Tuljapur taluka of Osmanabad district in Maharashtra but was living in Katraj area of Pune for some time.

 

 

Live Blog

Pune Live News Updates: BJP held protests seeking stringent action in ink attack case; “Critical Zones” exhibition organised by Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan Sunday; trekker dies after falling from cliff; Follow for more updates here.

09:31 (IST)12 Dec 2022
Awareness drive held on World Pedestrian Day
09:05 (IST)12 Dec 2022
Two teens killed in bus accident on Pune highway

Two teenagers who were part of a group of 48 students and teachers of a coaching classes in Chembur passed away after their bus overturned in Khopoli on the old Mumbai-Pune highway late Sunday evening. While the rest of the occupants of the luxury bus that was returning from Lonavla sustained minor injuries, two teenagers Hitika Khanna (17) and Raj Mhatre (16) died.

08:52 (IST)12 Dec 2022
BJP protests in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Pune, seeks stringent action

A day after a protestor threw ink on Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil, the BJP held protests against the attack seeking stringent action.

The Pune unit of BJP held a protest in front of the district collectorate around 3 pm. The Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of BJP held a protest in Pimpri around 4 pm. Know more here

15:11 (IST)11 Dec 2022
One arrested, 13 booked for announcing Rs 51k reward to throw ink at Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil

Pune Rural police have arrested one person and booked 13 others after it emerged that a reward of Rs 51,000 was allegedly announced in Baramati for the person who blackens the face of Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil, just hours before ink was thrown at him in Chinchwad on Saturday.

The suspects, who are affiliated to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), also put up social media posts congratulating the man who threw ink at Patil, according to the police.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested three people in connection with the attack and have identified them as members of Samata Sainik Dal, an organisation founded by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1924 and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), a political party founded by Prakash Ambedkar four years ago. The attack on Patil came a day after his controversial statement on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. Read More

14:24 (IST)11 Dec 2022
BJP to hold protests in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad against ink attack on minister Chandrakant Patil

A day after a protester threw ink at Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister and former BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, party workers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have decided to hold protests and demand stringent action against those behind the attack.

The BJP’s Pune unit will hold a protest in front of the district collector’s office at around 3 pm, while the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit will protest in Pimpri at around 4 pm on Sunday. Read More

13:21 (IST)11 Dec 2022
Ajit Pawar: Nobody should take law in own hand

Senior NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday denounced the ink-attack on Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil. Speaking at an event in Pune, Pawar said, ''I denounce the ink-attack on Chandrakant Patil in strongest terms.

If someone makes a defamatory statement, one must respond by remaining in constitutional and legal limits. Political leaders took should take precautions that they don't hurt feelings of communities or defame great leaders.'Talking about the suspension of police officials for alleged derilection of duty by Pimpri-Chinchwad police, Pawar said, 'I am not aware of all the facts of the case pertaining to punitive action against cops. All I can say now ios that no police personnel or official should suffer any injustice,' Pawar said.

12:35 (IST)11 Dec 2022
Rayat Shikshan Sanstha condemns Chandrakant Patil's statement

Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, the educational organisation established by Karmavir Bhaurao Patil, has now come out with a public statement and condemned Minister Chandrakant Patil's remarks about its founder and other social reformers 'begging' to open schools and colleges for communities.

The NGO said in the statement that Patil used his savings from his employment in private companies, his family's jewelery including wife's Mangalustra to set up the Sanstha 103 years ago.

"His philosophy of education was that students should meet their educational need through hardwork and self reliance instead of begging for money. That's why he inatitituted 'Earn and Learn' scheme in his organisation," Sanstha said in the Marathi statement issued via social media.

09:38 (IST)11 Dec 2022
Today's weather forecast

Pune weather At 8.30 am Pune (Shivajinagar) recorded maximum temperature 30.5 and minimum temperature of 12.e degree Celsius. Partly cloudy sky is being predicted for the day

More from Cities
Exhibition throws light on how ‘grindmill songs’ highlight rural women’s ...
Exhibition throws light on how ‘grindmill songs’ highlight rural women’s ...
AAP MLA indicates he may join BJP, later denies; party calls it ‘rumour’
AAP MLA indicates he may join BJP, later denies; party calls it ‘rumour’
Two teens killed in bus accident on Pune highway
Two teens killed in bus accident on Pune highway
CM Khattar junks social media speculation of being ‘replaced’
CM Khattar junks social media speculation of being ‘replaced’
Gujarat: AAP MLA Bhayani denies talk of joining BJP, but hails PM Modi
Gujarat: AAP MLA Bhayani denies talk of joining BJP, but hails PM Modi
More from Cities >>
09:36 (IST)11 Dec 2022
Three police officers suspended in minister ink attack case

Three police officers and seven constable who were deployed for the security at the place where in the incident took place were suspended for dereliction of duty. Officials said that an inquiry has been initiated against them. When contacted, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Ankush Shinde  confirmed the action against three officers and seven constable.

PMC’s property tax officer manhandled, FIR lodged

PUNE CITY Police has booked a man for allegedly manhandling a property tax officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation. The officer, Vasant Sutar (57), lodged the first information report in this case at the Koregaon Park police station on Friday.

According to civic officials, Sutar had gone to an office located in Jewel House building in Koregaon Park with a seizure warrant for sealing the property and recovering dues on Thursday.

At 8.9 deg Celsius, Pune records lowest temp in Dec

Pune recorded the lowest temperature in December so far, with the city recording 8.9 degree Celsius on Saturday. This is 2.5 degree Celsius lower than the normal minimum temperature this time of the year. The city is expected to see below normal temperature for the next few days. According to the Pune office of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 29.1 deg Celsius on Saturday.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 09:09:56 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close