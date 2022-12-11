Pune Live News Updates: Journalist bodies register protest as police pick up journalist for questioning in ink attack case

Pune Live: A press statement in Marathi attributed to the Public Relations Officer of Pimpri Chinchwad police Commissionerate reads, "Around 5.50 pm on Saturday when Minister Chandrakant Patil was coming down the stairs, a person suddenly came running and threw a black liquid substance on his face." (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune News Live Updates today: Hours after Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil questioned his role in the ink attack case, Pimpri-Chinchwad police picked up television journalist Govind Wakade for questioning during the wee hours of Sunday. Though he was allowed to go home after a few hours, Police seized Wakade’s cellphone and asked him to report to the police station again at 9am. Wakade was still at the Chinchwad police station at the time of going to the press late on Sunday. Meanwhile, journalists associated with different bodies in the region expressed condemnation for the minister’s accusations against the journalist and the police’s resultant action in the case.