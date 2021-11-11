Pune: Liquor bottles, silverware stolen from Army officer’s house in Khadki

The Pune police have launched a probe after 15 liquor bottles and silverware were stolen from the residence of a serving Army officer in Khadki.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case has been registered at Khadki police station by the Army Officer of Lieutenant Colonel rank, a resident of Duncan Road in Khadki.

Assistant Inspector Amar Kadam, who is investigating the case said, “The complainant has said that the house was locked between November 3 and 9. When they opened the house on November 9, they found that the 15 liquor bottles from the drawing-room and silverware from a cupboard in the bedroom were stolen. The total value of stolen items is around Rs 56,000. The burglars entered the house by breaking open the door latch. We have launched a probe.”

Officials said the police will scan the footage from the security cameras installed in the area.

Khadki and surrounding areas have several defence establishments and residential quarters of the officials and personnel from them.