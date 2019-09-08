Pune: Lions Club felicitates those who teach kids with special needs

On account of Teachers’ Day, the Lions Club of Poona, Erandwane, awarded 65 teachers from various schools and educational institutions for differently abled and special children. The club has been holding this event annually for the last 25 years, where they acknowledge and felicitate such teachers.

Advertising

Ujwala Avinash Karnik was given the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ posthumously for her meritorious service to the society at large and special children in particular. The award was received by her daughter, Dr Sonali Dabholkar, from chief guest Dr Satish Desai.

“On behalf of my mother, I would like to thank you all for this honour,” said Dr Dabholkar at the occasion. “She was a teacher and parent of a special child. The cause for which she dedicated her entire life…needs a lot of help and support from everyone. I congratulate those who are giving their time to this cause.”

The mother of a child with cerebral palsy, Ujwala, founded the Centre for Special Education in 1986 for children affected by cerebral palsy. She worked as the founder and principal of the centre’s Spastics’ School, which ran on the premises of N V Gadgil School in Shaniwar Peth. The institute was known as ‘Karnik Bainchi Shala’ among parents.

Former president of Soroptimist International, Pune, Ujwala established the Centre for Adult Spastics for University Women’s Association, Pune, which was named ‘HIMMAT’. Ujwala was the convenor and advisor for HIMMAT for 12 years. She also played a leading role in establishing a trust for rehabilitation of adult spastics under the umbrella of the Ravi Paranjape Foundation, known as ‘SPACE’.