Pune likely to remain cloudy on Sunday

Updated: June 13, 2021 11:04:42 am
Overcast conditions are likely to prevail over Pune from the afternoon of Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
The Met department also expects light-to-moderate intensity (2.4mm – 64.4mm) of rains over the ghat areas of Pune. The city’s maximum temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 22 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
Strong westerly winds and presence of an off-shore trough between south Maharashtra and Lakshadweep persists.
Meanwhile, Pune’s Air Quality Index, at 33, stood in the “satisfactory” category on Sunday.
– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-