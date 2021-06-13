Pune likely to remain cloudy on Sunday

It's expected to be cloudy in Pune from Sunday afternoon. (Representational Photo)

Overcast conditions are likely to prevail over Pune from the afternoon of Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The Met department also expects light-to-moderate intensity (2.4mm – 64.4mm) of rains over the ghat areas of Pune. The city’s maximum temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 22 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Strong westerly winds and presence of an off-shore trough between south Maharashtra and Lakshadweep persists.

Meanwhile, Pune’s Air Quality Index, at 33, stood in the “satisfactory” category on Sunday.

