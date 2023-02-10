Pune likely to record drop in temperature

Pune is likely to record a drop in temperatures from February 11 onwards due to the passage of the easterlies, said weather experts. The city on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degree Celsius (°C) and a minimum of 11.7°C — 2.7 degrees and 0.3 degrees above normal, respectively — showed data.

Anupam Kashyapi, scientist and head (Weather and Air Pollution Monitoring centre), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), told The Indian Express that the city would continue to experience scorching heat conditions till then. At present, the city’s daytime temperatures are above 30°C and nighttime temperatures at or below the 10-degree mark.

Kashyapi mentioned that the peninsular India has been witnessing similar weather conditions, while north and central parts of the country experienced rainfall and significant drop in temperatures due to western disturbances — warm winds from the Mediterranean region — which bring rain and snow to the northern and northeastern parts of the country. In peninsular India and Maharashtra, easterlies and south-easterlies from the Bay of Bengal had stopped the advent of the northerly winds from entering the region.

Kashyapi said that the easterlies contained moisture from the Bay of Bengal, and prevented the heat-load release, leading to the continuation of high daytime and nighttime temperatures. While the moisture in winds were not enough to form a cloud cover, it was enough to trap the heat-load, he added.

Kashyapi said that the weather conditions are likely to change from February 11 afternoon. A decrease in both daytime and nighttime temperatures is likely to happen from February 15 onwards.