Pune: Lightning kills farmer couple, injures woman in Baramati

A farmer couple was killed and another woman seriously injured in a lightning strike on a farm field in Baramati taluka of Pune district on Monday evening.

According to officials of the Vadgaon Nimbalkar police station under Pune rural jurisdiction, the deceased have been identified as Balasaheb Vandiba Ghorpade (54) and his wife Sangeeta (45). The injured woman was identified as Padmini Ghorpade. All three were residents of Kuranewadi village, near the farm fields at Sadobachiwadi, around 100 km from Pune city.

It was raining when the people were working on the farm and the lightning struck around 5.30 pm, said the police. Some farmers working nearby rushed to the spot and rushed the trio to a hospital where Balasaheb and Sangeeta were declared brought dead. Padmini is being treated at the hospital, added the police.