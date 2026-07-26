Against All Odds | How this Pune NGO helped over 40,000 people land jobs across India

Written by Shrijita Acharyya

When 22-year-old Shruti Bajpai graduated, she expected finding a job to be the next step. Instead, she spent nearly six months moving from one interview to another, only to be disappointed.

“Some places even asked me to pay money for a job but never offered a placement,” she recalled.

Unsure of where to turn next, Bajpai and her parents visited a Lighthouse Communities Foundation (LCF) centre after hearing about the organisation. She enrolled in its Office Executive course and, even before completing the programme, secured a placement through one of LCF’s partner organisations, Kewal Foundation. After working there as a mobiliser for over three months, she moved to the Rural Short Scale Academy, where she now works as a mobiliser and placement coordinator.

For Bajpai, the experience went beyond finding employment. “A few months ago, I was not confident enough to speak to people,” she said. “Recently, I spoke on stage at a Lighthouse event in front of district officials and other guests. I never imagined I would be able to do that.”

Twenty-two-year-old Aditya Dhumal’s journey mirrors hers. After completing his graduation, he joined LCF’s Office Executive course and soon secured employment at a private company. He says the programme helped him bridge the gap between finishing college and entering the workforce.

Their stories are among thousands that Lighthouse Communities Foundation says it has supported since it began working with young people from underserved communities in 2016 under Pune City Connect. The organisation formally became LCF in 2020 as it expanded beyond Pune to Delhi, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

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“The country’s biggest challenge isn’t just creating jobs, it’s making young people employable,” said Ganesh Natarajan, chairman of the foundation that has completed a decade this year.

“Many young people have the ability, but they lack exposure, confidence or guidance. We wanted to create a model that helps them discover what they want to do and supports them in achieving it.”

The organisation currently operates 24 community centres, known as ‘Lighthouses’, across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in partnership with the municipal corporations. The government provides the infrastructure for the centres, while operational expenses are met through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding and other donors.

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Broad career options

According to Natarajan, the organisation’s approach differs from conventional skill-training programmes because it does not ask participants to fit into predetermined courses. “Most organisations teach a fixed skill and expect people to adapt to it. We do the opposite,” he said.

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“We first understand what a young person wants to become and then help them find the training, education and employment required to reach that goal.”

Every participant begins with a six-week foundation programme called Rhythm, designed to build confidence, communication and decision-making skills before moving on to technical training.

“Many young people who walk into our centres have never had someone ask them what they actually want to do,” Natarajan said. “The first few weeks are about helping them believe they can succeed.”

A skilling workshop by Lighthouse Communities Foundation (Express photo/Special arrangement). A skilling workshop by Lighthouse Communities Foundation (Express photo/Special arrangement).

The career options are intentionally broad. While many trainees find employment in retail, manufacturing, office administration or IT, others have chosen less conventional paths.

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Natarajan recalled speaking to one participant who had always wanted to become a fitness trainer at a recent event in Yerawada. “He loved bodybuilding and wanted to turn that into a career,” Natarajan said.

“Today, he works as a successful physical trainer with clients across Pune. That’s exactly the kind of journey we want to enable.”

Another beneficiary from the Vadgaon Sheri Lighthouse completed training in finance and office administration before joining Bajaj Finserv with a monthly salary of nearly Rs 30,000. Stories like these, Natarajan said, reflect the long-term impact of sustained mentoring rather than short-term training.

The organisation supports participants beyond the classroom as well, assisting them with placements, entrepreneurship and even following up for six months after they begin work.

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So far, more than one lakh young people have visited Lighthouse centres, while around 40,000 have secured employment through the programme. Through additional initiatives such as Lighthouse Kiran for school students and the Global Opportunity Youth Network, the foundation says it has reached nearly 2.8 lakh young people.

Shrijita Acharyya is an intern with The Indian Express.