Pune: Light rain, thunder likely today

Cloudy skies and light rain in Pune. (Express File Photo by Pavan Khengre)

With cold conditions no longer prevailing, Pune city (Shivajinagar) on Thursday recorded 16.7 degree Celsius. Pashan and Loheagaon recorded 17.5 degrees and 18.5 degree Celsius, respectively, on the day.

The city is likely to experience cloudy skies, may experience light rain and thunder post noon hours of the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast similar overcast sky conditions and chances of light rain during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday, when the day temperatures would remain at 31 degrees and the minimum temperatures would remain close to 15 degrees.

On Thursday, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded was 105 which is the ‘Moderate’ category. The SAFAR forecast issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggests the AQI for the city to remain 112 on Friday.