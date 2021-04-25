Pune: Light rain, lightning forecast on Monday evening says IMD

Updated: April 25, 2021 7:10:52 pm
Hot conditions prevailed over the city on Sunday with Shivajinagar recording 38.9 degrees and Lohegaon reporting 39.6 degrees.
The city will experience clear sky conditions till afternoon which turn cloudy by early evening. There are also chances of light rain and thunder forecast by the India Meteorological Department during the evening hours of Monday.
The maximum temperature forecast for Monday is around 38 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum temperature is around 19 degrees Celsius.
# Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 26, 2021
Pune city AQI – 80 — Satisfactory
