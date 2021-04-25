Pune: Light rain, lightning forecast on Monday evening says IMD

There are also chances of light rain and thunder forecast by the India Meteorological Department during the evening hours of Monday. (File)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.



The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.



© The Indian Express (P) Ltd