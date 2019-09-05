Pune: Light to moderate rain in city for next two days

Pune and its adjoining areas are expected to receive light to moderate rain in the next two days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Konkan, Goa and Vidarbha in the next 48 hours, according to a press statement by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD forecast also spoke about continuous rainfall for the next 48 hours in and around Pune.

Advertising

A low-pressure area has developed in the northwest Bay of Bengal over the coast of Odisha and West Bengal. A cyclonic circulation extending over 7.6 km above mean sea level also exists. The offshore trough, at mean sea level from south Maharashtra to Kerala coast, now runs from north Maharashtra to the Kerala coast. The combined effect of these has given the monsoon a much-needed leg-up across the country.

The revival of the monsoon has resulted in thunderstorms in isolated places over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, west Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Monsoon has become vigorous over Konkan and Goa, Kerala and active over Odisha, Uttarakhand, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and coastal and south-interior Karnataka.

The active monsoon has resulted in rain over Pune and its neighbouring regions since the beginning of the week. In the last 24 hours, the city has received around 15 mm of rain and from June 1, it has received 802 mm of rain.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours in areas in central Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa and Vidarbha.