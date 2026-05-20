Pune lift death: Family searched for child before finding him trapped in lift

The Riddhi Siddhi Apartments in Nimbajinagar on Sinhagad Road (left) and the lift (right) where the incident took place. (Express photo)

Written by Piyush M Padwale

Seven-year-old Shivansh Shailesh Dhoot died on Monday after allegedly getting stuck between the collapsible door of a lift and the wall at Riddhi Siddhi Apartments in Nimbajinagar on Sinhagad Road.

Neighbours said Shivansh had been playing before the incident. Amogh Dhoot, Shivansh’s uncle, who lives a few buildings away, recounted events based on video footage showing Shivansh entering the lift before it got stuck.

“Our family had gone out. Later, Shivansh’s father came to me and said he had been looking for him for about an hour but could not find him anywhere. Then someone informed us that the lift had remained shut for about an hour and a half. When they went to check, it appeared that someone was trapped inside,” Dhoot said.