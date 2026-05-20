Pune lift death: Family searched for child before finding him trapped in lift

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Written by Piyush M Padwale
Seven-year-old Shivansh Shailesh Dhoot died on Monday after allegedly getting stuck between the collapsible door of a lift and the wall at Riddhi Siddhi Apartments in Nimbajinagar on Sinhagad Road.
Neighbours said Shivansh had been playing before the incident. Amogh Dhoot, Shivansh’s uncle, who lives a few buildings away, recounted events based on video footage showing Shivansh entering the lift before it got stuck.
“Our family had gone out. Later, Shivansh’s father came to me and said he had been looking for him for about an hour but could not find him anywhere. Then someone informed us that the lift had remained shut for about an hour and a half. When they went to check, it appeared that someone was trapped inside,” Dhoot said.
Family members and residents later gathered and broke open the lift door, but “by then, it was already too late”, he added.
Shivansh had two elder sisters. His father runs a business while his mother is employed at Poona Gadgil.
One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, described how residents learnt about the incident.
“We had gone to sleep early. Since the fans and everything were switched on, we did not hear anything. Then the watchman rang our doorbell and said someone was trapped inside the lift and asked if we could come downstairs,” the neighbour said.
“My husband, my son and I went downstairs. By the time we reached, the door had already been broken open. When we looked inside, we saw him lying there.”
Society chairman Tejas Harshe told The Indian Express that police officials had also inquired about maintenance following the incident. “Police inquired about maintenance issues,” Harshe said, adding that the lift had undergone regular checks over the past two months and had been properly licensed for the past 15 to 20 years.
Senior Inspector Vinay Patankar of Sinhagad Road police station said, “We have written to the Lift Inspector under the office of Chief Electrical Inspector, Pune Municipal Corporation and the Fire Brigade. We have sought from these agencies reports on upkeep of the lift and compliance to the safety norms.”