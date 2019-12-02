Pune: Library to bridge divides

With the objective to connect the secluded communities of India with the mainland through libraries, Sarvahitey, an NGO based in Delhi, has come up with a project called ‘Project Paper Bridge’. Under the project, Sarvahitey plans to opens total 1,000 libraries, with special focus on rural and remote pockets of India. Sarvahitey means working for the benefit of all, said Prem Prakash, its founder.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Prakash said, “We are opening libraries in the tribal belt and the red corridor of India as well as Nagaland. We tell them that we are bringing books and love from various parts of the country.”

