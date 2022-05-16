Pune: Leprosy foundation creates alumni network, holds workshop

Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (S-ILF), an organisation dedicated to the social and economic empowerment of people affected by leprosy and their families, has formed an alumni network in Maharashtra and on Sunday conducted a workshop for around 40 in Pune.

Since 2012, the S-ILF has supported around 100 leprosy-affected youth in the state to pursue higher professional education. Several of these S-ILF scholars are employed with reputed organisations. Seeing their mainstreaming and the potential to influence other youth affected by the disease, the S-ILF has initiated the youth leadership council.

The workshop at Sangamwadi was held in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and provided an opportunity for the scholars to interact with members of industries. The dignitaries present at the event included Kush Agarwal, chapter chair, Young Indians-CII, Pune, as the chief guest and Dr Vivek Lal, CEO, S-ILF.

“The youth leadership council is a diverse, youth-driven group that stands to uphold leadership, promote change, and will raise awareness about leprosy at the local, state and national level. The aim being to end the stigma against leprosy and ensure equal social, economic and cultural opportunities through their networking among people affected by Leprosy and their families. S-ILF would continue to support the setting up of alumni networks across other states in the country,” a statement issued said.