Pune: Leopard sighting forces evacuation of Mercedes-Benz India campus in Chakan

Following a search operation, a leopard which was sighted on the campus of Mercedes-Benz India in Pune district’s Chakan early on Monday morning was rescued before noon by forest department personnel and wildlife rescue experts with the help of local police. The animal will soon be taken to a transit facility in Junnar.

Inspector Arvind Pawar, in-charge of Mahalunge police station, said the forest officers and volunteers used a tranquiliser dart and rescued the leopard around 11.30 am. “The forest officials have said that the animal will be taken to a transit facility for rescued animals in Junnar which also acts as a rehabilitation centre. Fortunately, no one was hurt,” he added.

Earlier, company officials said the employees at the campus had been evacuated to a safe spot after the sighting.

The inspector said they received a call from the company authorities regarding the leopard sighting around 5 am. “The leopard was seen near the shop floor. As an initial response, we asked the company officials to move the employees away from the area. We then called forest department officials and wildlife rescue volunteers,” he said.

A large area around the place of sighting was evacuated for safety reasons and a police team deployed there since morning, the inspector said.

Forest officers said the animal may have ventured into the campus from an adjoining forest area.