Pune: Leopard cub rescued from jaw trap in Ahmednagar village

On Thursday, the Wildlife SOS team, based out of the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, Junnar, received a call from the forest department about the leopard cub.

The leopard cub. (Express Photo)

A male leopard, about three years old, was found trapped in a jaw trap set up by poachers at Jeur Haibati village in Ahmednagar district.

The cub’s left forelimb was caught in the hunting device and it was rescued by the Wildlife SOS and the forest department. The cub is currently under medical care at a transit facility.

A four-member team from the NGO rushed to the spot. Wildlife SOS senior veterinarian Dr Ajay Deshmukh tranquilised the cub using a sedative injection. Once the team had administered the drug, they removed the lethal jaw trap. The rescue operation lasted several hours.

