Leopard kills 5-year-old girl sleeping with family in Pune’s Shirur taluka

The girl's family attempted to scare the leopard away, but it ran into a field with the girl. (Representational image)

A farm labourer who woke up on hearing a noise in Pune district’s Shirur taluka saw a leopard taking away a five-year-old girl from their shed—only to find her body later in a sugarcane field early on Wednesday.

According to forest department and police officials, the incident took place in Pimpalsuti village at around 2.40 am. The leopard attacked the girl while her family slept next to a cattle shed.

Officials identified the girl as Bhagyashree Sandeep Ware, whose family hails from Karodi village in Ahilyanagar’s Pathardi taluka. Her family members work as farm labourers in Shirur and stay on the premises belonging to a local farmer.