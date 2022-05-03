Pune: Leaked gas causes explosion at eatery, two injured

Two workers of an eatery suffered burn injuries in an explosion caused by leaked liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in the Chinchwad area Tuesday morning. Officials from Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade said that the incident took place at an eatery located near the Jain school around 9 am when several customers were having breakfast.

The injured have been identified as Mani Thevar (32) and Pradeep Kumar (20). After the explosion, they were rushed to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri for treatment. Two fire tenders were deployed and the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire brigade chief Kiran Gawade said: “It was an explosion of the leaked LPG gas used for cooking at the eatery. The cylinder has not exploded. Two persons who were close to the cylinder have sustained burn injuries. As per our primary information, the injuries are not serious in nature.”

Officials said that many times gas leakage goes undetected and accumulated gas suddenly catches fire causing an explosion and subsequent fires.

On March 29, back-to-back blasts of at least 20 gas cylinders were reported in a fire that started at an illegal storage shed in the Katraj area of Pune injuring one person. Unlike the explosion of leaked gas in the Chinchwad incident, the cylinders had exploded then resulting in large sounds of blasts causing panic in the Katraj area.