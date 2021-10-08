Pune: Leader of ‘New Rising’ gang arrested for ‘extorting timber businessman’

Pune City Police have arrested a man, allegedly the leader of the ‘New Rising’ gang, along with his two accomplices for allegedly demanding extortion money of Rs 2 lakh from a businessman.

Police have identified the accused as Vishal alias Janglya Satpute, Mangesh Satpute and Akshay Bhalerao.

Police said Janglya Satpute is the leader of the ‘New Rising’ gang, and he was in prison for the last eight years for his alleged involvement in a murder. He was released a few days earlier on parole.

After his release, Satpute allegedly called a timber businessman repeatedly between September 29 and October 6. He demanded Rs 2 lakh from him and threatened to kill him otherwise.

Satpute claimed to be a ‘bhai’ (mafia don)” and said that he wanted the money to strengthen his gang in the city. He finally settled for an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

The businessman approached police for help. When Satpute and his two aides came to a hotel in Viman Nagar area to take the money from the businessman on Wednesday, they were arrested by a Crime Branch team.