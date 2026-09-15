Why a Pune family of lawyers spends months turning paper into Ganesh idols

In a small workshop on Pune’s Prabhat Road, opposite Deccan Gymkhana, a family of practising lawyers spends months each year doing something far removed from courtrooms and case files—hand-moulding paper mache Ganpati idols that dissolve completely in water within minutes.

Surekha Agarkar, 54, and her sons, Ashish, 36, and Adesh, 31—all lawyers—have been making eco-friendly Ganesh idols together since 2004, entirely by hand, with no outside help. Surekha’s husband, Pramod Agarkar, 60, a goldsmith, and her 78-year-old mother, Vijaya Gade, contribute equally.

The idea grew out of the family’s spiritual alignment with their guru, who has long championed environmental causes. “POP [Plaster of Paris] idols that do not dissolve in water are really detrimental to the environment,” says Ashish, who runs a legal practice along with his younger brother. “We had a brainstorming session and our guru, who heads the Anirudha Upasana Foundation, guided us on how to make Ganesh idols of paper mâché.”