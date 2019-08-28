Pune: Lawyer ‘assaults’ 2 college officials after his son fails to get admission

A professor and a member of the Board of Governors of the Deccan Education Society’s Navalmal Firodia Law College were allegedly assaulted on Tuesday by a lawyer after his son could not get admission in the college. Till late on Tuesday, an offence was being filed at Deccan Gymkhana police station.

A police officer said they have received a complaint from the college authorities against the lawyer.

“The college authorities have said that the lawyer barged into the office and attacked BoG member and the professor, who were present there. He is also alleged to have threatened the principal of the college. He was trying to get his son admission in the college, which we have been told, did not happen. The process of filing the offence is on,” the officer added.

Confirming the incident, Sharad Kunte, Chairman, Governing Council of DES, told The Indian Express that the student’s admission could not happen.

“There are students, staff and others who witnessed the attacks on two of our staffers. We have approached the police, who are now looking into the matter,” said Kunte.