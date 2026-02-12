Pune laundry businessman loses Rs 1.15 crore in share trading fraud

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A 48-year-old laundry businessman from Pune was allegedly swindled of Rs 1.15 crore by cyber fraudsters posing as share market experts who used a fake stock investment application.
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station on Wednesday. According to the complaint, a few weeks ago the businessman was added to a WhatsApp group where members promised regular training sessions in share market trading. Several participants in the group shared screenshots claiming high profits from their investments.
Subsequently, the complainant was asked to share his financial details and download a share trading application. The fraudsters, posing as share trading experts, began giving him tips to invest through the application. However, the money that the complainant believed he was investing was actually being transferred to mule accounts.
The application displayed fake returns—often several times the amount invested—which lured the complainant into transferring more money. Over a period of five weeks, he made multiple transactions, with the application reflecting corresponding fictitious gains.
When the complainant sought to withdraw the funds, he was asked to pay a large sum as tax and processing fees. By then, he had transferred Rs 1.15 crore in several large transactions. Realising he had been cheated, he approached the Cyber Crime Police Station along with his son, following which an FIR was registered.
For more than two-and-a-half years now, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police have reported what cyber investigators describe as an epidemic—a worrying surge in online share trading fraud cases. Fraudsters use a range of tactics, including trading tips, virtual lectures, mobile applications and promises of exorbitant returns.
Officials have expressed concern that citizens continue to fall prey to such scams despite repeated advisories, sensitisation campaigns and extensive media coverage.
In an advisory issued last year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said, “Fraudsters are enticing victims through online trading courses, seminars, and mentorship programs in the stock market, leveraging social media platforms like WhatsApp or Telegram, as well as live broadcasts. Posing as employees or affiliates of SEBI-registered Foreign Portfolio Investors, they coax individuals into downloading applications that purportedly allow them to purchase shares, subscribe to IPOs, and enjoy ‘Institutional account benefits’—all without the need for an official trading or Demat account. These operations often use mobile numbers registered under false names to orchestrate their schemes.”
Arjun Erigaisi, one of the most promising Indian chess players, missed out on the chance to compete in the Candidates tournament for the world championship. However, he has qualified for the FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship, where he will compete against top players like Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana. This event, previously known as the Fischer Random World Championship.