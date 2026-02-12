Pune laundry businessman loses Rs 1.15 crore in share trading fraud

A 48-year-old laundry businessman from Pune was allegedly swindled of Rs 1.15 crore by cyber fraudsters posing as share market experts who used a fake stock investment application.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station on Wednesday. According to the complaint, a few weeks ago the businessman was added to a WhatsApp group where members promised regular training sessions in share market trading. Several participants in the group shared screenshots claiming high profits from their investments.

Subsequently, the complainant was asked to share his financial details and download a share trading application. The fraudsters, posing as share trading experts, began giving him tips to invest through the application. However, the money that the complainant believed he was investing was actually being transferred to mule accounts.