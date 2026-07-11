Pune landslide: Satellite image shows office to garbage mound distance was 16 metres and not 30

Distance between the office building and the garbage mound is 16-17 m according to Google Earth satellite imagery from March 2026. (Credit: Google Earth)

Satellite imagery shows that the distance between a collapsed garbage mound — under which 8 people were still trapped till Friday evening — and the office of a waste to energy plant on which it fell, was around 16-17 metres, and not 30 metres as Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials had claimed.

According to a distance measurement tool on Google Maps, the distance between the top of the building and the point where the vertical section of the garbage mound begins from was around 16.76 m before the collapse.

Following incessant rains, a huge garbage mound at a Moshi landfill collapsed on the office of a three-year-old waste-to-energy plant on July 8. The plant was built and run by Antony Lara Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd for Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. The force from the mound led to a partial collapse of the office building of the company, trapping staff inside. Nine people were rescued on the first night of rescue operations, and one person was declared dead after being pulled out of the rubble the next morning. Eight more were still feared stuck inside the collapsed building as rescue operations continued for over 55 hours till Friday evening.