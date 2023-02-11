Pune land deal case: HC directs ACB not to file chargesheet against Khadse, wife, son-in-law

The Bombay High Court on Friday restrained the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from filing chargesheet against NCP leader and former revenue minister Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini and son-in-law Girish Chaudhari in connection with alleged irregularities in a 2016 land deal case in Pune’s Bhosari.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan were hearing a plea filed by the Khadse family, seeking that the FIR lodged against them in 2017 be quashed after the Pune Police filed a C-Summary (closure) report in the case. They also challenged the Pune sessions court order that allowed the ACB to continue its probe despite the closure report being filed.

Last July, the ACB had told a trial court in Pune that it will probe some “new aspects” brought to its notice by the complainant in the case.

In October, 2022, it had withdrawn the closure report.

In April 2017, acting on the directives of the HC, the ACB had booked Khadse, Mandakini, Chaudhari and others in connection with allegations made by Pune-based realtor Hemant Gawande.

In his complaint filed at the Bundgarden police station in Pune in May 2016, Gawande had alleged that Khadse misused his power as a minister and facilitated purchase of the land in Bhosari, which was at the time owned by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. The land was purchased in the name of Khadse’s wife and son-in-law for Rs 3.75 crore, as against the market price of Rs 40 crore, he had alleged.

The petitioners, through senior advocate Raja Thakare and advocates Mohan Tekawade and Swati Tekawade, told HC that in January 2021, Gawande had filed a protest petition against the ACB closure report. On July 30, 2022, the ACB filed a report-cum-application that supported Gawande and asked the court to allow it to further probe the case.

The plea stated that generally, the complainant protests if the prosecution’s report goes against it. It added that in this “unique” case, the investigating officer filed a C-Summary report, following which the complainant filed a protest petition but later it was supported by the prosecution.

Thakare told HC that the sudden change in ACB’s stand was because of the change in the government in Maharashtra in June 2022. He claimed that the trial court had permitted ACB to withdraw its closure report last October without giving any reason.

Seeking ACB’s reply to the plea, the HC posted next hearing to March 20. It directed the ACB not to file a chargesheet in the case till then.