Pune: Laid off recently, furniture store staffer, aide set it ablaze; both held

Two persons were arrested for allegedly setting a furniture store ablaze in Uruli Kanchan after one of them was laid off at the shop recently. Officials said the shop suffered heavy damage in the arson.

An FIR was registered at Loni Kalbhor police station after the home decor and furniture shop in Bagade Mala of Uruli Kanchan was completely gutted in the fire in the early hours of Monday.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was not accidental but an act of arson. They added that they have arrested Onkar Gaikwad, a staffer at the store who was recently laid off and is said to have resorted to arson with help of his aide Aniket Mote. His aide, too, was nabbed. The two were booked under IPC section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.).

Senior inspector Rajendra Mokshi, who is in charge of Loni Kalbhor police station, said, “Our investigation suggests that the duo resorted to arson as one of them had been nursing a grudge since being fired from the job. The shop has suffered heavy damage and almost the entire premises where the furniture was displayed were gutted.”