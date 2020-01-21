Pune Lad Lifts Man Of The Match Award In U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup: Did not have enough money to buy a good bat, but would never let Siddhesh know, says father

Siddhesh Veer (Above) is a first-year B Com student at Sinhagad College of Arts and Commerce. Siddhesh Veer (Above) is a first-year B Com student at Sinhagad College of Arts and Commerce.

Once unable to buy a good bat for practise, Pune’s Siddhesh Veer Sunday was adjudged the Man of the Match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup, underway in South Africa.

Talking about the struggles the family went through to reach this point, Ashok Veer, Siddhesh’s father, told The Indian Express, “We would not have enough money to buy a good bat, but I would never let Siddhesh know about it.”

Hailing from Bhor taluka in Pune district, Ashok sacrificed his career as a lawyer so he could provide the best training facilities and support to his cricketer son.

“I would cook food, prepare his tiffin, drop and pick him up from school and do everything that was needed so he could play cricket, ever since we relocated to Pune six years ago,” Ashok said.

Siddhesh is a first-year B Com student at Sinhagad College of Arts and Commerce.

The Veers had their share of struggles, but support from Maharashtra Cricket Association and PYC greatly helped in shaping young Siddhesh’s cricketing career. His first century came at the age of 13, and since then, there has been no looking back. He has played in the Quadrangular series and the Challenger Trophy.

Seeing his son being adjudged the Man of the Match Sunday was not only an emotional moment for the Veers, but also one of great pride. “Siddhesh is lucky to get such a great platform to showcase his talent,” Ashok said.

On the upcoming matches, he said, “The Indian team has been performing well and I believe that they are strong contenders for the World Cup. I am confident that this team, too, will lift the cup, like their predecessors.” India will play Japan on Tuesday and New Zealand on January 24.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App