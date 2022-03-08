Pune: Lack of awareness, mismanagement spells trouble for diabetics, says expert

Lack of awareness leads to negative consequences for diabetics and most patients who succumbed to Covid were diabetic, said Professor Nils-Goran Larsson, chairman of the Nobel Prize Committee for Physiology and Medicine at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

“Diabetes is increasing worldwide and more research is required to find meticulous treatment for it. Due to lack of awareness and mismanagement, many diabetics face bitter consequences… Most patients who died due to Covid were diabetic,” he said. Professor Larsson was the chief guest at a virtual gathering of the 6th International Diabetes Summit (Virtual) 2022 held recently.

He appreciated the work done by Pune-based Chellaram Diabetes Institute in the fields of clinical care, education and awareness.

Lal L Chellaram, patron and chairman of the Chellaram Foundation, said, “We had earlier made rapid strides in developing collaborations with institutions such as the CSIR (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research) which have led to several critical publications studying the effect of glycation on various tissues. We have also been conducting several clinical trials meant for people with diabetes, and have also been leading/ coordinating centres for real-world studies.”

Dr Unnikrishnan AG, the CEO and chief endocrinologist of Chellaram Diabetes Institute, said India has more than 76 million people with diabetes and untreated diabetes leads to complications in various organs. “The treatment of diabetes relies on diet, physical activity, medication and monitoring. However, there is a need to find new therapies not just in medication but also in lifestyle management. There is a need for research that focuses on improving the lives of people with diabetes,” he said.