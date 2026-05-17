Pune labourer throws acid on adult son, booked

The victim received burn injuries to his face and other body parts. (Representative Image)

A man allegedly hurled acid at his son following a dispute over money at their house in the Kothrud area of Pune city recently.

The victim, identified as Tushar Kadam, 30, received burn injuries in the incident. He lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against his father, Sham Kadam, 62, at the Kothrud police station on Friday.

As per the FIR, the incident took place on Thursday morning. The police said Sham Kadam is a labourer, and he demanded some money from his son on Wednesday. But Tushar Kadam refused to give him any money. This led to a quarrel between the father and the son. The next morning (Thursday), Sham Kadam allegedly threw “housekeeping acid” on Tushar Kadam, resulting in burn injuries to his face and other body parts.