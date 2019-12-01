Pune: Fireman killed trying to rescue labourer who fell into trench

The incident took place in Dapodi, near Phugewadi flyover. (Express photo) The incident took place in Dapodi, near Phugewadi flyover. (Express photo)

A firefighter was killed after he descended into a trench to rescue a labourer in Pune on Sunday. Operations to bring out the labourer are still on.

Four other people — two local residents and two firemen — who had also gone into the trench to help the labourer, have been rescued, said fire brigade officials.

As per primary information, the incident took place between 5.30 and 6 pm near Phugewadi flyover in Dapodi. The trench, around 18 to 20 foot deep, had been dug up to lay sewer pipelines.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi told The India Express, “Initially, a labourer fell into the trench. Two local residents climbed down to rescue him. While they were trying, a fire brigade team reached the spot and three firemen descended into the trench. Primary reports show that all six were trapped after a mass of soil moved and fell on them. A rescue operation was then launched and NDRF was also called in. The local residents and three firemen were taken out in the joint effort. One of the firemen has succumbed to his injuries.”

The labourer has been identified as Nagesh Jamadar (22).

The deceased fireman has been identified as Vishal Jadhav. The two other firemen are being treated for their injuries at a private hospital in Old Sangvi area.

The local residents have been identified as Sitaram Suravase and Ishwar Badage. Both have sustained injuries.

Jamadar’s family is from Karnataka and had moved to Pune for livelihood recently. It was unclear exactly what he was doing when he fell into the trench. A local police officer said a probe will be launched into the sequence of events.

Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department Chief Kiran Gawade said, “The mass of soil that fell on the six may have moved because people had started crowding the area.”

