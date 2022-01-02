Pune: Labourer dies in accident at Metro shed

A 27-year-old labourer was killed after a stack of reinforcement steel bars (rebars) fell on him at a Pune Metro shed near Siddhi Lawns in Pimple Gurav on Friday morning. The accident happened when the rebars were being moved with the help of a crane.

The deceased has been identified as Eklash Nazeer Shaikh, a migrant labourer who was staying at the Pimple Gurav labour camp. An FIR has been registered at the Sangvi police station against the crane operator, Sudhir Kumar Roy. The police have launched a search operation to nab Roy. Officials said they will try to ascertain whether the crane operator was negligent or the mishap happened owing to someone else’s fault.

An official from Sangvi police station said that Shaikh sustained fatal injuries even though he was wearing a helmet.